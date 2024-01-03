Your Monthly Horoscope: January 2024

The first month of the year begins with the sun in Capricorn. Mercury retrograde ends on January 1 and clears its post-retrograde shadow on January 20. The new moon in Capricorn falls on January 11 and Aquarius season starts on January 20 as the sun changes signs. The full moon in Leo falls on January 25. Pluto, a slow moving outer planet, changes signs on January 21, marking a historical point.

See what’s in store for your sun and/or rising sign below:

Aries: March 19, 2024 – April 19, 2024

Your optimism gives you the gas to drive forever as Mars harmonizes with Jupiter. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Taurus: April 19, 2024 – May 20, 2024

A fertile harmony between Venus and Jupiter is an exploration of the senses. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Gemini: May 20, 2024 – June 20, 2024

This full moon, record your voice for posterity. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Cancer: June 20, 2024 – July 22, 2024

You get an x-ray look into the heart of the matter as the sun meets Pluto. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Leo: July 22, 2024 – August 22, 2024

The full moon in Leo illuminates your chart’s axis of relationships. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Virgo: August 22, 2024 – September 22, 2024

Recognize your need for reclusion during the full moon in Leo. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Libra: September 22, 2024 – October 22, 2024

You’re comfortable with your responsibilities as Venus connects with Saturn and then Jupiter. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Scorpio: October 22, 2024 – November 21, 2024

Collaborators support your success during this month’s full moon. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Sagittarius: November 21, 2024 – December 21, 2024

Define yourself as Mercury retrograde ends in your sign. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

It’s the end of an era: Pluto leaves your sign after 16 years! Read your monthly horoscope here.

Aquarius: January 20, 2024 – February 18, 2024

Pluto enters your sign for the first time since the revolutions of the late 18th century. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Pisces: February 18, 2024 – March 19, 2024

Figure out what makes you feel most helpful during this month’s full moon. Read your monthly horoscope here.