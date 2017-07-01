Your Monthly Horoscope: July, 2017

Mars and Pluto don’t make things easy early this month, but July is relatively chill compared to the drama that August will bring, with its eclipses (and Mercury retrograde!). This month, we have a full moon in Earth sign Capricorn and a new moon in glam Leo. Read your horoscope below to see how it will all work out for you:

Happy solar return, Cancer! Relationship issues will be big this month. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Videos by VICE

You’re reconnecting with your purpose this month, Leo. Read your monthly horoscope here.

You’re in a social mood, Virgo, but don’t overbook yourself. You need to catch up on rest, too. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Your professional goals will be a major focus this month, but so will connecting with friends. Read your monthly horoscope here.

You’re seeing what else the world has to offer this month, Scorpio. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Powerful transformations will occur this month. An adventure is on the way. Read your monthly horoscope here.

There’s a full moon in your sign this month! Big realizations will arrive. Read your monthly horoscope here.

You’re busy this month, Aquarius, and relationship issues will come into focus. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Romance is in the air this July, but you’ll have to make time to do your work, too. Read your monthly horoscope here.

You’re in a nostalgic mood this month, but lots of entertaining times are on the way. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Important information is coming your way, as is more time with family. Read your monthly horoscope here.



Money is on your mind, and big conversations will happen toward the end of the month. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Sign Up for Our Newsletter to Get Your Horoscope in Your Inbox Every Day