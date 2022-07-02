Your Monthly Horoscope: July 2022

There’s a fiery start to July as warrior planet Mars squares off with power planet Pluto, finding us short-tempered but passionate. Tremendous changes could take place, and the full moon in Capricorn can find us setting firm boundaries and raising our expectations. The new moon in Leo asks us what our hearts truly desire.
Stay in the cosmic loop with the VICE horoscopes newsletter. Get horoscopes straight to your inbox when you sign up here!
Videos by VICE
Aries
It’s time to celebrate life, dear Aries! Read your monthly horoscope here.
Taurus
Cancer season is a busy time of year for you: Read your monthly horoscope here.
Gemini
You’re focused on themes like security and comfort this season. Read your monthly horoscope here.
Cancer
Happy solar return, dear Cancer! Read your monthly horoscope here.
Leo
Take some quality time for yourself. Read your monthly horoscope here.
Virgo
Your daydreaming side is more active at this time… Read your monthly horoscope here.
Libra
You’re in the spotlight, dear Libra! Read your monthly horoscope here.
Scorpio
You’re exploring brilliant opportunities. Read your monthly horoscope here.
Sagittarius
Cancer season is all about nurturing and protection for you! Read your monthly horoscope here.
Capricorn
It’s an exciting time to connect with people. Read your monthly horoscope here.
Aquarius
Is it time to reorganize things? Read your monthly horoscope here.
Pisces
It’s an especially romantic and creative time of year for you! Read your monthly horoscope here.