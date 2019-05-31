VICE
Your Monthly Horoscope: June 2019

By

Gemini and Cancer
Have you heard the buzz? No, really, is your phone vibrating nonstop? It’s Gemini season, and we’re all gossiping up a storm! However, it’s best to be mindful this month. A new moon in witty, curious Gemini lands on June 3, and a full moon in fiery Sagittarius arrives on June 17. Creative yet moody Cancer season is around the corner, kicking off on June 21. What will June 2019 mean for you?

Gemini

Gemini

Happy solar return! Read your monthly horoscope here.

Cancer

Cancer

Your season is around the corner! Read your monthly horoscope here.

Leo

Leo

Mercury enters your sign this month! Read your monthly horoscope here.

Virgo

Virgo

Break out your planner and read your monthly horoscope here.

Libra

Libra

Take a break from flirting with your crush and read your monthly horoscope here.

Scorpio

Before you spy on your crush’s cosmic forecast, read your monthly horoscope here.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius

A full moon lands in your sign this month! Read your monthly horoscope here.

Capricorn

Capricorn

We heard you’re skeptical, but here you are! Read your monthly horoscope here.

Aquarius

Aquarius

The month opens in fellow air sign Gemini, but what does that mean for you? Read your monthly horoscope here.

t

Pisces

Both your ruling planets square off this month, so grab the popcorn. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Aries

Aries

Will Gemini season test your patience? Read your monthly horoscope here.

Taurus sign

Taurus

Your ruling planet Venus is busy this month, Taurus. Read your monthly horoscope here.

