Your Monthly Horoscope: June 2020

Gemini season finds us asking questions as Venus retrogrades, and important information is revealed with the eclipse in Sagittarius. Mercury retrograde in Cancer asks us to reconnect with our intuition and slow down, while the eclipse in Cancer brings a brilliant new beginning—just don’t cling to the past!

Gemini season is a mentally active time of year for you, dear Aries. Read your monthly horoscope here.

You’re reconsidering what you truly value this month, dear Taurus. Read your monthly horoscope here.

This month brings you opportunities to rethink, review, and redo past decisions. Read your monthly horoscope here.

You’re reconnecting with your intuition this Gemini season. Read your monthly horoscope here.

You’re connecting with new friends and communities, dear Leo. Read your monthly horoscope here.

You’re in the spotlight this month, Virgo, and you deserve the rewards coming your way! Read your monthly horoscope here.

This is a powerful time to share your voice or amplify others with your platform. Read your monthly horoscope here.

This is an intense time of year for you, dear Scorpio. Read your monthly horoscope here.

The sun shines down on the sector of your chart that rules relationships. Read your monthly horoscope here.

The sun in detail-oriented Gemini helps you get organized, Capricorn. Read your monthly horoscope here.

This month finds you creatively inspired and flirty as hell! Read your monthly horoscope here.

Decisions big and small are up for review at this time, dear Pisces. Read your monthly horoscope here.

