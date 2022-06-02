Your Monthly Horoscope: June 2022

Mercury retrograde ends early in June, and communication breakthroughs arrive with the full moon in Sagittarius, the straight-shooting sign of the archer! June opens during Gemini season, encouraging curiosity and social connection, and the sun enters Cancer later on, shifting our focus to caring and nurturing ourselves and our communities. A new cycle concerning care and nourishment begins with the new moon in Cancer toward the end of the month.

Aries

It’s an especially busy time of year for you, dear Aries! Read your monthly horoscope here.

Taurus

You’re gaining clarity, sweet Taurus. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Gemini

Happy solar return, dear Gemini! Read your monthly horoscope here.

Cancer

You’re in a phenomenal period of growth… Read your monthly horoscope here.

Leo

Gemini season is a time for you to dream big, dear Leo! Read your monthly horoscope here.

Virgo

Late night philosophical conversations can leave you a changed person. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Libra

You’re stepping out of your comfort zone! Read your monthly horoscope here.

Scorpio

It’s a time of passion, little scorpion. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Sagittarius

This is a profound period of expansion for you: Read your monthly horoscope here.

Capricorn

You’re starting a new cycle in your relationships. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Aquarius

It’s a season of joy for you, dear Aquarius! Read your monthly horoscope here.

Pisces

You’re in a new cycle of celebrating life! Read your monthly horoscope here.