VICE
Editions

Newsletters

Life

Your Monthly Horoscope: June 2023

By

GEMINI_CANCER_MONTHLY_REESA_1_16x9
Share:

Mercury clears its post-retrograde shadow and discussions finally begin moving full-steam ahead! A full moon in Sagittarius can reveal what people really think, while the new moon in Gemini brings a fresh start to communications. It’s Gemini season as June opens, putting us in a chatty, social mood, but the month closes out with the sun in intuitive and creative water sign Cancer, finding us more introspective and sensitive.

See what’s in store for your sun and/or rising sign below:

Stay in the cosmic loop with the VICE horoscopes newsletter. Get horoscopes straight to your inbox when you sign up here!

Aries

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

It’s an exciting time for connection! Read your monthly horoscope here.

Taurus sign

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

You’re examining your relationship with abundance. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Gemini

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

Happy solar return, dear Gemini! Read your monthly horoscope here.

Cancer

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

Your birthday season is near. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Leo

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

You’re connecting with your communities this June! Read your monthly horoscope here.

Virgo

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

It’s an exciting time to stand in the spotlight. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Libra

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

You’re embarking on a new adventure! Read your monthly horoscope here.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

This season can be quite intense for you, Scorpio. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

It’s a dynamic month for your relationships! Read your monthly horoscope here.

Capricorn

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

This is a busy season for you, Capricorn. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Aquarius

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

You’re connecting with your heart’s desires. Read your monthly horoscope here.

t

Pisces:  February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

It’s a cozy time of year. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Tagged:
, , , ,
Share:

More
From VICE