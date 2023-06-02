Your Monthly Horoscope: June 2023

Mercury clears its post-retrograde shadow and discussions finally begin moving full-steam ahead! A full moon in Sagittarius can reveal what people really think, while the new moon in Gemini brings a fresh start to communications. It’s Gemini season as June opens, putting us in a chatty, social mood, but the month closes out with the sun in intuitive and creative water sign Cancer, finding us more introspective and sensitive.

See what’s in store for your sun and/or rising sign below:

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

It’s an exciting time for connection! Read your monthly horoscope here.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

You’re examining your relationship with abundance. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

Happy solar return, dear Gemini! Read your monthly horoscope here.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

Your birthday season is near. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

You’re connecting with your communities this June! Read your monthly horoscope here.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

It’s an exciting time to stand in the spotlight. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

You’re embarking on a new adventure! Read your monthly horoscope here.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

This season can be quite intense for you, Scorpio. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

It’s a dynamic month for your relationships! Read your monthly horoscope here.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

This is a busy season for you, Capricorn. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

You’re connecting with your heart’s desires. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

It’s a cozy time of year. Read your monthly horoscope here.