Your Monthly Horoscope: March, 2017

Venus retrograde in Aries begins this month: Expect things to get intense in your love life and around issues concerning worth! A full moon in thoughtful Virgo will help us get focused, and new moon in Aries will bring us a much needed fresh start.

You know how to slip out of a tricky situation, Pisces, but there’s no escaping the month ahead! Read your monthly horoscope here.

There is a new moon in your sign this month, Aries, and the sun enters your sign as well! Read your monthly horoscope here.

Your ruling planet, Venus, is retrograde this month! This is an important time for getting in touch with your inner voice. Read your monthly horoscope here.



There’s plenty of drama this month, Gemini—March will be busy and exciting. Read your monthly horoscope here.



You’re becoming a new person this month and breaking out of your crab shell, Cancer. Read your monthly horoscope here.



You’re breaking free of limitations this March, Leo. Expect to take a few risks. Read your monthly horoscope here.



Are you ready for the full moon in your sign this month, Virgo? Read your monthly horoscope here.



Your ruling planet, Venus, begins its retrograde in March! This will be a big month for your relationships. Read your monthly horoscope here.



You’re too busy to brood this March, Scorpio! It’s time to take control of your life. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Your ruling planet, Jupiter, is busy this month, and love planet Venus goes retrograde. What does that mean for you? Read your monthly horoscope here.

March brings major transformations in your life, Capricorn. Read your monthly horoscope here.

March is big for communication, Aquarius, and you can expect a ton of live-changing philosophical breakthroughs. Read your monthly horoscope here.

