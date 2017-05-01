Your Monthly Horoscope: May, 2017

Mercury ends its retrograde in early May, but don’t think this month will be drama free: A powerful full moon in Scorpio and an especially intense new moon in Gemini are on the way!

Happy Taurus Season! Getting clear about your needs in relationship and around self-worth is big this month. Read your monthly horoscope here.



Videos by VICE

Gemini season is coming up! Take it easy this month, Gemini: You need your energy. Read your monthly horoscope here.



Your focus is on your social life this month, Cancer.Read your monthly horoscope here.



Focusing on your career and meeting new people will be big this month, Leo. Read your monthly horoscope here.



It’s time to explore new territory and take some risks, Virgo. Read your monthly horoscope here.



Intimacy issues are on your mind—and you’re ready to try new things. Read your monthly horoscope here.



May is all about your relationships—the sexy ones and the platonic ones, too. Read your monthly horoscope here.

May is a great month for getting organized, Sag, and for partnering up with people. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Flirtatious vibes will flow this May, Capricorn, but you’ll also be hard at work. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Connecting with your close friends and family will be big this month. Read your monthly horoscope here.

May is all about communication: expressing yourself effectively and being a good listener. Read your monthly horoscope here.

May is all about appreciating what you have, and not being afraid to ask for what you want. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Sign Up for Our Newsletter to Get Your Horoscope in Your Inbox Every Day