Your Monthly Horoscope: May 2020

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.

The full moon in Scorpio reminds us that all things must come to an end, but a playful new moon in Gemini reminds us that there’s still much to be curious about in the world. Venus retrograde in Gemini begins this month, finding us having conversations about our values and desires. Read your monthly horoscope below to find out what this means for you:

Videos by VICE

The sun is shining down on the sector of your chart that rules wealth and abundance. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Happy solar return, dear Taurus! Read your monthly horoscope here.

The sun in Taurus inspires you to catch up on alone time and rest, and to reconnect with your inner voice. Read your monthly horoscope here.

The sun in Taurus highlights a highly social sector of your chart, and you’re especially eager to connect with people! Read your monthly horoscope here.

The sun in Taurus illuminates the fame and fortune sector of your chart, bringing you plenty of rewards and recognition! Read your monthly horoscope here.

The sun in Taurus finds you tackling any obstacle in your way. Read your monthly horoscope here.

This is an emotionally intense time of year for you, Libra, as the sun illuminates the sector of your chart that rules transformation. Read your monthly horoscope here.

The sun in Taurus lights up the relationship sector of your chart, and you’re focused on your partnerships. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Taurus season asks that you find some grounding routines to help you feel stable and comfortable. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Taurus season is a romantic, playful time of year for you, dear Capricorn! Read your monthly horoscope here.

Taurus season encourages you to make your living space cozier and comfier, and to connect with loved ones. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Your capacity to heal yourself and others is especially strong this month, dear Pisces. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.