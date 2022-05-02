Your Monthly Horoscope: May 2022

Between eclipse season propelling us forward on our path, and Mercury retrograde encouraging us to look back, we may feel pulled in many directions this May. But the sun in Taurus can inspire a sense of grounding and determination (as well as sensual pleasure), and the sun’s entry into Gemini inspires flexibility amidst the change! Find your sun and rising signs below to read what’s in store for you this month:

Stay in the cosmic loop with the VICE horoscopes newsletter. Get horoscopes straight to your inbox when you sign up here!

Videos by VICE

Aries

It’s an exciting time to go after all that you desire! Read your monthly horoscope here.

Taurus

Happy solar return, dear Taurus! Read your monthly horoscope here.

Gemini

Release your worries and find peace where you are: Read your monthly horoscope here.

Cancer

It’s a powerful time to create change. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Leo

It’s your moment in the spotlight! Read your monthly horoscope here.

Virgo

Change is coming: Read your monthly horoscope here.

Libra

A turning point has arrived! Read your monthly horoscope here.

Scorpio

It’s about balance right now, dear Scorpio. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Sagittarius

A sweet celebration is taking place! Read your monthly horoscope here.

Capricorn

This is a turning point in how you invest your time: Read your monthly horoscope here.

Aquarius

Indulge a little, dear Aquarius! Read your monthly horoscope here.

Pisces

You’re in a significant period of growth. Read your monthly horoscope here.