Your Monthly Horoscope: November, 2018

Scorpio season brings a transformative new moon, and Venus retrograde ends right as Mercury retrograde begins. Sagittarius season finds us opening up to new ideas, and important perspectives arrive, thanks to the full moon in Gemini. Lucky planet Jupiter enters a new sign! What will it mean for you? Find your sign below to read all about what November has in store for you:



Blessed solar return! Read your monthly horoscope here.

Videos by VICE

You ruling planet Jupiter enters your sign! Read your monthly horoscope here.

Whip out your planner, your horoscope is here! Read your monthly horoscope here.

You ruling planet Uranus reenters Aries, how will that affect you? Read your monthly horoscope here.

A burst of energy arrives this month! Read your monthly horoscope here.

Your ruling planet Mars enters Pisces, but what will that mean for you? Read your monthly horoscope here.

Your planetary ruler, Venus, is finally near the end of its retrograde. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Mercury, your ruling planet, begins its retrograde this month! Read your monthly horoscope here.

We know you’re psychic, Cancer, but here’s your horoscope anyway. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Jupiter enters fellow fire sign Sagittarius, what will it mean for you? Read your monthly horoscope here.

Your ruling planet Mercury begins its retrograde this month. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Your ruling planet Venus is almost done with its retrograde! Read your monthly horoscope here.

Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.