Your Monthly Horoscope: November, 2018

Two women representing Scorpio and Sagittarius
Scorpio season brings a transformative new moon, and Venus retrograde ends right as Mercury retrograde begins. Sagittarius season finds us opening up to new ideas, and important perspectives arrive, thanks to the full moon in Gemini. Lucky planet Jupiter enters a new sign! What will it mean for you? Find your sign below to read all about what November has in store for you:

Scorpio

Blessed solar return! Read your monthly horoscope here.

Sagittarius

You ruling planet Jupiter enters your sign! Read your monthly horoscope here.

Capricorn

Whip out your planner, your horoscope is here! Read your monthly horoscope here.

Aquarius

You ruling planet Uranus reenters Aries, how will that affect you? Read your monthly horoscope here.

Pisces

A burst of energy arrives this month! Read your monthly horoscope here.

Aries

Your ruling planet Mars enters Pisces, but what will that mean for you? Read your monthly horoscope here.

Taurus sign

Taurus

Your planetary ruler, Venus, is finally near the end of its retrograde. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Gemini

Mercury, your ruling planet, begins its retrograde this month! Read your monthly horoscope here.

Cancer

We know you’re psychic, Cancer, but here’s your horoscope anyway. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Leo

Jupiter enters fellow fire sign Sagittarius, what will it mean for you? Read your monthly horoscope here.

Virgo

Your ruling planet Mercury begins its retrograde this month. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Libra

Your ruling planet Venus is almost done with its retrograde! Read your monthly horoscope here.

