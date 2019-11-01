VICE
Your Monthly Horoscope: November 2019

Scorpio and Sagittarius
The dreaded Mercury retrograde is back, asking us to pause and review conversations we had in October. A full moon in Taurus arrives, quickening the pace of of the month, and a new moon in Sagittarius promises new adventures!

Scorpio

Happy solar return, little scorpion! Read your monthly horoscope here.

Sagittarius

There’s a new moon in your sign, Sagittarius! Read your monthly horoscope here.

Capricorn

Grab your planner—it’s time to review important dates! Read your monthly horoscope here.

Aquarius

It’s time to find a balance between your public and personal lives, Aquarius. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Pisces

November brings big blessings to your career, dear fish! Read your monthly horoscope here.

Aries

Important changes take place and a new journey begins! Read your monthly horoscope here.

Taurus sign

There’s a full moon in your sign, Taurus! Read your monthly horoscope here.

Gemini

Your ruling planet Mercury is retrograde, and your schedule is upside down! Read your monthly horoscope here.

Cancer

Will Scorpio season live up to its sexy reputation? Read your monthly horoscope here.

Leo

Scorpio season is intense for you, Leo, but you’re back to partying soon! Read your monthly horoscope here.

Virgo

Your ruling planet Mercury is retrograde, and yes, you will have that talk again! Read your monthly horoscope here.

Libra

Your ruling planet Venus enters a new sign—what will that mean for you, dear Libra? Read your monthly horoscope here.

