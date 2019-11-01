Your Monthly Horoscope: November 2019

The dreaded Mercury retrograde is back, asking us to pause and review conversations we had in October. A full moon in Taurus arrives, quickening the pace of of the month, and a new moon in Sagittarius promises new adventures!
Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.
Videos by VICE
Scorpio
Happy solar return, little scorpion! Read your monthly horoscope here.
Sagittarius
There’s a new moon in your sign, Sagittarius! Read your monthly horoscope here.
Capricorn
Grab your planner—it’s time to review important dates! Read your monthly horoscope here.
Aquarius
It’s time to find a balance between your public and personal lives, Aquarius. Read your monthly horoscope here.
Pisces
November brings big blessings to your career, dear fish! Read your monthly horoscope here.
Aries
Important changes take place and a new journey begins! Read your monthly horoscope here.
Taurus
There’s a full moon in your sign, Taurus! Read your monthly horoscope here.
Gemini
Your ruling planet Mercury is retrograde, and your schedule is upside down! Read your monthly horoscope here.
Cancer
Will Scorpio season live up to its sexy reputation? Read your monthly horoscope here.
Leo
Scorpio season is intense for you, Leo, but you’re back to partying soon! Read your monthly horoscope here.
Virgo
Your ruling planet Mercury is retrograde, and yes, you will have that talk again! Read your monthly horoscope here.
Libra
Your ruling planet Venus enters a new sign—what will that mean for you, dear Libra? Read your monthly horoscope here.
Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.