Your Monthly Horoscope: November 2020

Mercury and Mars wrap up their retrogrades this month, easing up what has been an irritating and confusing few weeks! A new moon in Scorpio, the sign of transformation, brings the fresh start we’ve been seeking, and we’re understanding things from a new and unexpected perspective as the lunar eclipse in Gemini lands at the end of the month. Read your monthly horoscope below to find out what that means for you!

Aries

You’re contemplating endings and transformations this month, dear Aries. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Videos by VICE

Taurus

Deep changes are taking place in your partnerships. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Gemini

This is a make-or-break moment for your relationships. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Cancer

This time is all about pleasure, connection, and creativity for you, dear Cancer! Read your monthly horoscope here.

Leo

This is a special time for you to cozy up, dear Leo. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Virgo

Scorpio season is an exciting time of your for your communications. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Libra

You’re enjoying abundance this season, dear Libra! Read your monthly horoscope here.

Scorpio

Blessed solar return, little scorpion! Read your monthly horoscope here.

Sagittarius

It’s almost your season, dear centaur! Read your monthly horoscope here.

Capricorn

You’re making huge changes this month, Capricorn. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Aquarius

Scorpio season brings you rewards and recognition! Read your monthly horoscope here.

Pisces

You’re beginning a new journey as the sun moves through the sign of transformation. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.