Your Monthly Horoscope: November 2022

November finds Mars retrograde in Gemini (which lasts until January 12, 2023), encouraging us to consider what makes us feel passion, motivation, and even frustration. The month opens with the sun in Scorpio, inspiring a transformative atmosphere, and a lunar eclipse in Taurus invites radical change. Sagittarius season begins later this month, and a new moon in Sagittarius invites us to explore a fresh start.
Stay in the cosmic loop with the VICE horoscopes newsletter. Get horoscopes straight to your inbox when you sign up here!
Videos by VICE
Aries
This is a hugely transformative period for you, Aries. Read your monthly horoscope here.
Taurus
Your love life is especially intriguing this season… Read your monthly horoscope here.
Gemini
This is a moment of introspection. Read your monthly horoscope here.
Cancer
It’s a romantic and creatively inspired time for you, dear crab! Read your monthly horoscope here.
Leo
Scorpio season is a warm and cozy time for you! Read your monthly horoscope here.
Virgo
Deep, meaningful conversations take place. Read your monthly horoscope here.
Libra
Your standards and expectations are changing. Read your monthly horoscope here.
Scorpio
Happy solar return, dear Scorpio! Read your monthly horoscope here.
Sagittarius
Life’s mysteries are calling you… Read your monthly horoscope here.
Capricorn
You’re shaking things up! Read your monthly horoscope here.
Aquarius
Scorpio season puts you in the spotlight. Read your monthly horoscope here.
Pisces
It’s a season of growth and opportunity! Read your monthly horoscope here.