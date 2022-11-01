Your Monthly Horoscope: November 2022

November finds Mars retrograde in Gemini (which lasts until January 12, 2023), encouraging us to consider what makes us feel passion, motivation, and even frustration. The month opens with the sun in Scorpio, inspiring a transformative atmosphere, and a lunar eclipse in Taurus invites radical change. Sagittarius season begins later this month, and a new moon in Sagittarius invites us to explore a fresh start.

Aries

This is a hugely transformative period for you, Aries. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Taurus

Your love life is especially intriguing this season… Read your monthly horoscope here.

Gemini

This is a moment of introspection. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Cancer

It’s a romantic and creatively inspired time for you, dear crab! Read your monthly horoscope here.

Leo

Scorpio season is a warm and cozy time for you! Read your monthly horoscope here.

Virgo

Deep, meaningful conversations take place. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Libra

Your standards and expectations are changing. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Scorpio

Happy solar return, dear Scorpio! Read your monthly horoscope here.

Sagittarius

Life’s mysteries are calling you… Read your monthly horoscope here.

Capricorn

You’re shaking things up! Read your monthly horoscope here.

Aquarius

Scorpio season puts you in the spotlight. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Pisces

It’s a season of growth and opportunity! Read your monthly horoscope here.