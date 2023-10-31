Your Monthly Horoscope: November 2023

The cleansing waters of Scorpio season offer a resting place after October’s eventful eclipses. New strategies are conceived under the new moon in Scorpio, and information is revealed with the full moon in Gemini. The month begins with the sun in purifying, cryptic Scorpio, but ends like an open book with the sun in festive Sagittarius.

See what’s in store for your sun and/or rising sign below:

Videos by VICE

Stay in the cosmic loop with the VICE horoscopes newsletter. Get horoscopes straight to your inbox when you sign up here!

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

A transformative new moon in Scorpio hits the factory reset button. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

You’re making lasting changes to work toward your dream goal. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

Consider what motivates you to get out of bed in the morning. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

Be mindful of your social battery this Scorpio season! Read your monthly horoscope here.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

Your role at home transforms as Mars meets with the sun. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

Your scientific mind is reinvigorated as Mars meets the sun! Read your monthly horoscope here.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

Saturn stations direct, bringing structure back into your schedule, but your priorities are changing! Read your monthly horoscope here.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

The Scorpio new moon defines your relationship to yourself—is it more secure, or defensive? Read your monthly horoscope here.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

Exploring various channels can keep your spirits high as Sagittarius season nears. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

Scorpio season renews your hope in the future. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

You’re stepping into the world and redefining yourself this Scorpio season. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Get more insight into what motivates you, and how you can be a stronger leader. Read your monthly horoscope here.