Your Monthly Horoscope: October 2022

Mercury retrograde in Virgo ends at the start of the month, and the sun in Libra inspires peace and harmony—at least until the full moon in Aries rams in, encouraging us to confront issues head-on. Great compromises can be made!

Scorpio season begins this month, encouraging great transformation, and radical changes take place during the solar eclipse in Scorpio. Mars retrograde in Gemini begins toward the end of the month, lasting until January 12, 2023, which could find us working with our passion, anger, and courage in new ways.

Aries

It’s an exciting time of year for your relationships! Read your monthly horoscope here.

Taurus

October is busy for you, dear Taurus. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Gemini

It’s a season of the heart! Read your monthly horoscope here.

Cancer

The sun in Libra illuminates a cozy sector of your chart. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Leo

Your social life is busy, busy, busy! Read your monthly horoscope here.

Virgo

This season is about the finer things in life. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Libra

Happy solar return, dear Libra! Read your monthly horoscope here.

Scorpio

You’re feeling especially introspective, little scorpion. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Sagittarius

It’s an important time to reconnect with yourself and others. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Capricorn

Your career is in the spotlight! Read your monthly horoscope here.

Aquarius

It’s an especially expansive time of year. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Pisces

You’re having important conversations. Read your monthly horoscope here.