Your Monthly Horoscope: October 2023

Mercury and Venus retrograde are behind us, but eclipse season is here! The new moon in Libra finds us embracing new beginnings, and the lunar eclipse in Taurus could bring big reveals. The month opens with the sun in sweet, friendly Libra, but the sun enters mysterious Scorpio later in October, finding us exploring our emotional depths.

See what’s in store for your sun and/or rising sign below:

Videos by VICE

Stay in the cosmic loop with the VICE horoscopes newsletter. Get horoscopes straight to your inbox when you sign up here!

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

It’s an exciting time for connection! Read your monthly horoscope here.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

You’re thinking about how to structure your life for the year ahead. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

It’s a marvelous time to flirt, have fun, and enjoy life! Read your monthly horoscope here.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

You’re looking within… Read your monthly horoscope here.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

It’s a season of self-expression! Read your monthly horoscope here.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

You’re reaching a financial turning point. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

Happy solar return, dearest Libra! Read your monthly horoscope here.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

Hidden places are explored… Read your monthly horoscope here.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

It’s an exciting time for your social life! Read your monthly horoscope here.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

You’re standing in the spotlight! Read your monthly horoscope here.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

It’s a time of expansion and exploration. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Do your relationships feel equal? Read your monthly horoscope here.