Your Monthly Horoscope: September 2019

September looks to be one of the most productive yet absolutely confusing months of the year! We begin Virgo season feeling utterly flawless, but a series of oppositions between Neptune and a slew of planets in Virgo leave us lost in a hazy fog. The full moon in Pisces brings big emotions to the surface, and this year’s third and final clash between Jupiter and Neptune brings disappointment. Don’t worry, though: Things will balance out in Libra season, and we get a fresh start with the Libra new moon at the end of the month. Read your horoscope to see what’s in store for you:

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.

Videos by VICE

Happy solar return! Read your monthly horoscope here.

Libra season is just around the corner! Read your monthly horoscope here.

Trust your intuition, and don’t succumb to paranoia, little scorpion! Read your monthly horoscope here.

Big emotions come up for you this month! Read your monthly horoscope here.

Your ruling planet Saturn ends its retrograde. Read your monthly horoscope here.

It’s an intense month, but exciting opportunities are on the way! Read your monthly horoscope here.

A full moon in your sign arrives. Read your monthly horoscope here.

You’re eager to get organized but you also need your rest! Read your monthly horoscope here.

The month opens on a flirtatious note…but things may get confusing! Read your monthly horoscope here.

Mercury isn’t retrograde, but it’s still a confusing time! Read your monthly horoscope here.

Your intuition is powerful—trust it this month! Read your monthly horoscope here.

Neptune’s fog descends, but you’re still a shining light in the mist, Leo! Read your monthly horoscope here.

Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.