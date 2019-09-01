Your Monthly Horoscope: September 2019

September looks to be one of the most productive yet absolutely confusing months of the year! We begin Virgo season feeling utterly flawless, but a series of oppositions between Neptune and a slew of planets in Virgo leave us lost in a hazy fog. The full moon in Pisces brings big emotions to the surface, and this year’s third and final clash between Jupiter and Neptune brings disappointment. Don’t worry, though: Things will balance out in Libra season, and we get a fresh start with the Libra new moon at the end of the month. Read your horoscope to see what’s in store for you:
Virgo
Happy solar return! Read your monthly horoscope here.
Libra
Libra season is just around the corner! Read your monthly horoscope here.
Scorpio
Trust your intuition, and don’t succumb to paranoia, little scorpion! Read your monthly horoscope here.
Sagittarius
Big emotions come up for you this month! Read your monthly horoscope here.
Capricorn
Your ruling planet Saturn ends its retrograde. Read your monthly horoscope here.
Aquarius
It’s an intense month, but exciting opportunities are on the way! Read your monthly horoscope here.
Pisces
A full moon in your sign arrives. Read your monthly horoscope here.
Aries
You’re eager to get organized but you also need your rest! Read your monthly horoscope here.
Taurus
The month opens on a flirtatious note…but things may get confusing! Read your monthly horoscope here.
Gemini
Mercury isn’t retrograde, but it’s still a confusing time! Read your monthly horoscope here.
Cancer
Your intuition is powerful—trust it this month! Read your monthly horoscope here.
Leo
Neptune’s fog descends, but you’re still a shining light in the mist, Leo! Read your monthly horoscope here.
