Your Monthly Horoscope: September 2020

The month opens with a full moon in Pisces, the sign of limitlessness, which actually finds us setting important boundaries. Go-getter Mars retreats as it begins its retrograde this month, and we’re reconsidering our goals and how we want to achieve them. A new moon in Virgo encourages a fresh start and we’re taking on new and exciting opportunities.

Aries

This is a busy time of year for you, Aries!

Taurus

This month is full of inspiration, opportunity, and celebration for you, dear Taurus!

Gemini

You're changing things up in your home and in your private life.

Cancer

Stay grounded and don't overthink things this month, dear crab!

Leo

You're establishing boundaries this month, dear Leo.

Virgo

Happy solar return, dear Virgo!

Libra

Hidden things are a big theme for you this Virgo season, Libra.

Scorpio

A climax takes place in your love life.

Sagittarius

The sun lights up the fame and fortune sector of your chart!

Capricorn

You're shedding old views of the world this month, dear Capricorn.

Aquarius

This is an intense time of year for you, dear Aquarius.

Pisces

This is an exciting time of year for your partnerships, dear Pisces.

