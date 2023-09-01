Your Monthly Horoscope: September 2023

Will things fall into their proper places this Virgo season? With Venus and Mercury both wrapping retrogrades, they might!

A new moon in Virgo arrives this month, encouraging us to get back to the basics, and a full moon in Aries lands a few days after the sun enters Libra—happy equinox!—inspiring fearlessness in righting wrongs, and passion within our relationships!

See what’s in store for your sun and/or rising sign below:

Stay in the cosmic loop with the VICE horoscopes newsletter. Get horoscopes straight to your inbox when you sign up here!

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

You’re starting a new chapter… Read your monthly horoscope here.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

Creative inspiration abounds! Read your monthly horoscope here.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

You’re starting a new chapter in your home and family life. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

People are buzzing about you! Read your monthly horoscope here.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

Your influence is especially strong. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

Happy solar return, dear Virgo! Read your monthly horoscope here.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

You’re connecting with your inner voice. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

It’s an exciting time for connection! Read your monthly horoscope here.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

You’re in the spotlight, Sagittarius. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

This season finds you on an exciting journey! Read your monthly horoscope here.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

You’re taking care of business. Read your monthly horoscope here.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

It’s a special time in your partnerships of all kinds. Read your monthly horoscope here.