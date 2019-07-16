Your Moon Sign Horoscope for July’s Full Moon Eclipse

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.

There is a lunar eclipse in Capricorn on July 16, 2019. A lunar eclipse is a super-charged full moon, a powerful force of astrological nature! Eclipses correspond to major realizations or events that define the course of one’s fate. This lunar eclipse occurs when the sun in Cancer makes a perfect alignment with the earth and the moon in Capricorn. When opposite signs Capricorn and Cancer are involved, the major themes are family and legacy; the private versus public spheres.



Videos by VICE

July 16’s lunar eclipse brings sharp emotional clarity when it comes to how we structure our time. Do we have proper boundaries set? How’s our work ethic? Since the eclipse falls very close to Pluto, the planet of secrets, it illuminates deep feelings and undercurrents relating to themes like obsession and power. The moon in Capricorn tends to approach emotions from a practical perspective, so encourage yourself to feel the depths of your feelings.

Capricorn is ruled by strict Saturn, the planet of time that corresponds with history. Both Saturn and Capricorn love anniversaries, so it’s a pleasant coincidence that this lunar eclipse falls on the 50th anniversary of the moon landing.

According to Astro Guide’s weekly lunar horoscopes by astrologer Ashley Otero, “The past is what provides structure for the present, so it’s not always practical to ‘leave the past behind’—especially if our present is built on an unstable foundation. Saturn is all about keeping things practical and establishing order, and we’re realizing that a down-to-earth approach is key to navigating the changes happening in our lives now.”

In your birth chart, your moon sign shows where the moon was at the time of your birth and represents how we hold and process emotions. Because eclipses are such sensitive periods, we want to help you untangle the feelings whipped up by the astrological weather. The easiest way to calculate your moon sign is to use a chart generator (unless you’re committed to learning the math, which is totally worth it if you’re invested in your astrological studies!). Our app, Astro Guide, can calculate your moon sign (and your rising sign) if you know your time and place of birth.

Read your moon sign horoscope below to find out how the eclipse will affect your emotional and inner world:

Moon in Aries

The moon in Aries loves to be no. 1—you’re all about achievement! It can be lonely at the top, especially when the people you expected to be there to applaud you don’t (or can’t!) show up. As fun, bouncy, and bright as Aries moons can be, anger is a valid emotion, too, and you need to be able to express your rage today in healthy, appropriate ways. You love your family (blood or chosen), but perhaps a journal entry expressing your anger about the ways they haven’t showed up will help release some of the pressure on your inner child.

Moon in Taurus

The moon is calm and sensual in grounded earth sign Taurus, but an eclipse can rattle anyone. Eclipses reveal new information that we couldn’t see before, and for Taurus moons this may mean having hard conversations or confronting communication issues. When Taurus moons get nervous, they reach for comfort: a Juul, a TV remote, a piece of cake. We all know about moderation, but it’s especially important during an eclipse, because if you can resist comforting yourself as a method of distraction, you can learn a phenomenal amount about yourself at this time, and may even have a conversation or a realization that will change your world forever.

Moon in Gemini

Gemini moons are all about verbal affirmations, but during this eclipse, you find yourself at a critical turning point in your finances, and an envelope of cash will go a lot further than a sweet letter espousing your best qualities. This eclipse touches on sensitive issues concerning money, like debts and inheritances. This is a powerful time for Gemini moon to learn about budgeting and investing, and to pay off a debt. Things are confusing right now because Mercury (Gemini’s ruling planet) is retrograde, but luckily, not everything needs to be figured out at once!

Moon in Cancer

Today’s eclipse stirs up profound themes concerning relationships and partnering for Cancer moons. Endings are taking place and a release is made—but letting go of the past isn’t always easy for the crab. Losing a friend or lover can feel like losing a piece of yourself, but you need to learn today that grief is normal and won’t last forever. Cancer may cling—or do a 180 and ghost. Cancer moons should know they are entitled to take their space! Give yourself plenty of room.

Moon in Leo

Leo moons are some of the most loyal—and stubborn—children of the zodiac. The massive changes brought by this eclipse can be hard for you to deal with, and “letting go” is a lesson you’re learning today. But you’re also learning about self care, and are presented with an opportunity to adjust your schedule. You need to get plenty of rest at this time, Leo moon!

Moon in Virgo

Virgo moons aren’t fans of drama, but you’ve got to learn how to manage power struggles, gossip, and change—all of which is stirred up by this eclipse! You need to keep your desire to fix and tinker with things in check. Often times, it’s appropriate to take action, but other times, it’s just a means to feel in control. Changes in your social life are taking place, and you may feel like retreating—rest and down time are totally legit at this time! However, you shouldn’t give up faith in love and friendship. Just because things are changing or drama has unfolded doesn’t mean all connections are doomed. Keep your pessimism in check and connect with nature—flora and fauna always helps your spirits!

Moon in Libra

Libra moons are great diplomats, fantastic at keeping the peace…you had to do that a lot growing up, after all! This eclipse stirs up issues from long ago, concerning family, your home life, and boundaries. It’s never too late to create a safe and comfortable home life, and this eclipse—despite how turbulent it may seen—is Libra moon’s chance to create the space you always craved, but have not been able to attain yet.

Moon in Scorpio

This is an intense eclipse when it comes to communication for Scorpio moon. You have so many feelings, and you might even think you’re a master at managing them…but that’s the thing, isn’t it? Feelings aren’t meant to be managed; they’re meant to be honored, expressed, processed, and felt! This eclipse teaches Scorpio moon the intellectual side of handling emotions: how to talk about them, even it it’s done privately through avenues like journaling. Eclipses bring massive reveals, and Scorpio moon is sure to make some important discoveries at this time. Your job right now is to express and move through emotions that surprises bring up, rather than trying to manage or suppress them.

Moon in Sagittarius

People with the moon in Sagittarius are so generous! But during this eclipse, you should refrain from picking up the tab for everyone at the table. It’s time to get serious about money, even though getting “serious” about anything (other than spiritual matters, surprisingly!) makes you roll your eyes. In addition to financial matters, you need to keep your schedule flexible, and not over-book yourself—not only is Mercury retrograde, making planning a mess, but eclipses are exhausting!

Moon in Capricorn

The lunar eclipse is in your sign—that’s a lot of pressure! A huge inner transformation is taking place. Capricorn moons aren’t ones to cry, and usually channel sadness into hard work. But releasing your emotions and having a good cry is exactly what you need right now. Relationship issues are especially intense today, but rather than focusing on your partner’s issues or needs, you need to zero in on what’s going with you. Capricorn moons need to tap into their body at this time: get a massage, do some yoga, or otherwise focus on your senses.

Moon in Aquarius

Aquarius moons love to pour a cup of coffee and watch the drama of eclipses unfold…until, of course, the drama involves you, and suddenly you realize that you shouldn’t have had that second cup of coffee! This eclipse brings a big shake-up to your everyday routine, and you need extra rest. You’re usually pretty detached from things, but this eclipse stirs up deep emotions that you may have repressed. Make space for these emotions. Pay attention to your dreams and do some journaling. Eclipses reveal things we didn’t know—or feel—before.

Moon in Pisces

This eclipse helps you, Pisces moon, realize what you need from your friends and community, and how you can set higher standards. Nothing makes a Pisces moon weepy like realizing their friend group may be toxic, but people are people, which means mistakes are made. Pisces moon need to remember you’re not alone—even if things feels stressful right now as drama unfolds in your social life. You also need to remember that you don’t have to immediately jump to forgiving and forgetting; you’re allowed to be upset, and it doesn’t make you a bad person to feel or think angry thoughts (so long as you don’t act out on them)! Your values are changing, and as they do, some friendships and relationships will fall away…but new ones will take their place. Find trusted friends to vent to.

What’s in the stars for you in July? Read your monthly horoscope here.

Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.