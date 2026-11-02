Ordering coffee seems harmless, at least until the person next to you hears what you asked for.

A Talker Research survey of 1,586 American coffee drinkers found that about one in three judge other people by their coffee orders. Some are worried about getting judged themselves, with 23% admitting they have a drink they’ll only order when nobody they know is around.

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The things people are putting in their coffee might explain some of the embarrassment. One respondent adds maple syrup and peanuts, while another pours coffee over black tea. Someone else orders a double espresso with five sugars, a teaspoon of butter, extra whipped cream, and caramel syrup. That’s a lot happening in one cup.

Only 14% of those surveyed drink their coffee black. Everyone else reported adding something, whether it’s the usual milk and sugar or ingredients like marshmallows, salt, and honey.

Your Morning Coffee Order Could Be Getting You Judged, and You Might Not Even Know It

There’s also some research that might make black-coffee drinkers uncomfortable. A 2015 University of Innsbruck study found an association between preferences for bitter tastes and certain antisocial personality traits, including psychopathy and everyday sadism. Black coffee was among the bitter foods and drinks examined, but the research didn’t establish that people who drink it have those traits. A later replication attempt also failed to reproduce the psychopathy finding.

People couldn’t even agree on what qualifies as coffee. In the Talker survey, 78% considered a Frappuccino a coffee drink, and 67% said the same about pumpkin spice lattes. Starbucks’ Pink Drink didn’t fare as well, with 69% saying it doesn’t count, which…good, because it doesn’t have coffee. Another 65% rejected the “chaider,” a combination of chai and apple cider. Again, not coffee.

Baristas have opinions about customer orders, too. One former barista told BuzzFeed that “anyone who orders a cortado wishes so badly that they were European.” Others care much more about how customers behave. A barista quoted by Eat This, Not That! said they judged people by how they treated the staff, not what they ordered.

So go ahead and order the maple peanut coffee if it makes you happy. Just say please.