Your Most Powerful Spiritual Gifts, Based on Your Zodiac Sign

In astrology, every sign is thought to have its own strengths and “superpowers.” Wondering what yours might be? Here are your biggest spiritual gifts based on your zodiac sign. (Hint: check your big three!)

1. Aries

Aries are natural leaders, and their bold, confident energy helps them take initiative in situations where others might shy away. This is an incredibly helpful quality to have.

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In terms of spiritual gifts, many astrologers also believe that Aries has clairvoyance, or a sixth sense about the future.

2. Taurus

Taurus is a grounded sign, and their ability to remain balanced and practical helps them thrive in times of conflict. They offer reassurance and stability to those around them, making them incredibly alluring.

When it comes to spiritual gifts, Taurus is often believed to possess clairscent, the ability to perceive information about a person or situation through their sense of smell. They’re also highly magnetic, making it easy for them to manifest their desires.

3. Gemini

Gemini is an intelligent, philosophical sign that always explores deep topics and engages in intellectual debates. Their innate wisdom gives them a one-up on other signs.

Additionally, Gemini is known for the gift of claircognizance, which is an inner knowing about a person or situation.

4. Cancer

Cancer is a nurturing sign, and their empathy helps them understand and connect with others, which can be deeply beneficial.

Because of the water sign’s sensitivity, Cancers are said to have clairsentience, a clear, accurate sense of those around them. Their gut feeling or intuition is typically spot-on.

5. Leo

Leo is a creative and bold sign, but their true power lies in their ability to transmute their pain into something beautiful.

Many also believe that Leos can read auras with ease. They see through people’s facades, right to their core, and understand others on a more intimate level than most people do.

6. Virgo

We all know that Virgos are practical and analytical, but these qualities carry them beyond surface-level success.

Because of their grounded nature, Virgos are also highly intuitive, especially in their sense of taste (clairgustance). Additionally, many astrologers label them as spiritual alchemists.

7. Libra

Libras are known as the peacemakers of the zodiac, and their ability to bring harmony to even the most tense conflicts.

In terms of psychic abilities, some astrologers believe Libras have the gift of clairaudience, or clear hearing, which helps them hear messages from their spirit guides or higher powers.

8. Scorpio

Scorpios are one of the most intuitive signs of the zodiac. These natural psychics possess countless spiritual gifts, including clairvoyance, empathy, and discernment. Their high emotional intelligence helps them read people like books.

If someone has negative intentions or an impure heart, Scorpios can immediately pick up on it. Don’t ever try to fool a Scorpio, as they’ll see right through your lies.

9. Sagittarius

Sagittarius is an independent, free-spirited sign, which gives them a powerful edge others might lack.

This fire sign is believed to possess clairtangency, which helps them make sense of the world around them through their sense of touch.

10. Capricorn

Capricorns are a hardworking sign, but their intuition helps guide them in the right direction. This is why the earth sign is known as the “father of the zodiac.” Similar to Gemini, Capricorn also has the gift of claircognizance, or a clear inner knowing that never leads them astray.

11. Aquarius

Aquarius is known as the humanitarian of the zodiac, using their emotional strength and intellect for good. Some astrologers believe Aquarius possess precognition, or the ability to see into the future and anticipate events before they happen.

12. Pisces

Pisces is one of the most dreamy, mystical signs of the zodiac. This water sign is known for its deep, clear empathy, also called clairempathy. This emotional power helps them feel what others feel, so they can better understand, support, and even heal their peers. This spiritual gift also makes them incredibly creative.