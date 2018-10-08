‘Your New Best Friend, Jeff Bezos,’ Today’s Comic by Stephen Maurice Graham By Stephen Maurice Graham October 8, 2018, 2:19pm Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard Check out Stephen Maurice Graham’s art on his website, Tumblr, Twitter, and Instagram. Tagged:Alexa, amazon, Comics!, jeff bezos, Stephen Maurice Graham, Vice comics Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard MoreFrom VICE The Vile Sextortion and Torture Ring Where Kids Target Kids 02.20.24 By Mack Lamoureux Tech Libertarians Fund Drug-Fueled ‘Olympics’ Where ‘Doping’ Is a Slur 02.02.24 By Maxwell Strachan The Best Valentine’s Day Gifts Under $100 02.02.24 By Rec Room Staff The George Carlin AI Standup Is Worse Than You Can Imagine 01.11.24 By Matthew Gault