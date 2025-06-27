Your Nintendo Switch 2 Might Not Turn on if You Don’t Play It for a While, but There’s a Fix

Switch 2 owners are reporting an issue with the handheld console not turning on after not using it for a few days. The issue has become so widespread that Nintendo support has given a workaround to fix it. If you don’t plan on playing your Switch 2 for 24 hours, you may want to turn it on occasionally!

Nintendo Switch 2 Not Turning On Due to Inactivity

Screenshot: Reddit deceitful_Kitsune

I first discovered this issue when my wife’s Switch 2 wouldn’t turn on after we hadn’t used it for a few days. However, I then stumbled across a thread on the NintendoSwitchHelp subreddit, which described the exact same issue. “Okay so just today I had the issue of my Switch 2 just not working, the dock had no power and the Switch itself wouldn’t turn on. I hadn’t used the Switch for maybe six days prior to this happening,” the Redditor wrote.

The problem specifically arises when you have your Switch 2 charging while in sleep mode. But if you don’t play it for a few days, the console won’t turn on. It’s essentially stuck in a deep sleep mode. Incredibly, there were other users on the forum who had similar problems with their Nintendo Switch 2 console. “It’s a well-known issue. Mine has been going into a strange deep sleep. It becomes unresponsive when I’ve been leaving it in standby, and the only way to wake it is to do a reset and hold the power for 30 seconds,” a commenter wrote in the thread.

Screenshot: Reddit

Interestingly, some players reported getting the problem even after a day of not using the Switch 2. “Wow, the same thing has happened to me 3 or 4 times now since launch, and it’s the next day after having played,” a user explained. Regardless, the Switch 2 sleep issue is enough of a problem that Nintendo has actually provided a solution for how to fix it.

How to Fix Switch Stuck in Sleep Mode issue

Screenshot: Nintendo

If you are having an issue with your Switch 2 not waking up from Sleep Mode, Nintendo has provided a fix on their official support page. You basically have to unplug your console’s AC adapter for 30 seconds, and then hold down your console’s power button.

However, for your convenience, we will list the steps below:

Unplug the AC adapter from both the wall and dock/console. Leave unplugged for 30 seconds to reset the AC adapter.

Hold down the POWER Button on the console for 20 seconds.

Release the POWER Button. This performs a forced shut down on the console.

Release the POWER Button. This performs a forced shut down on the console. Plug the AC adapter back into the outlet then directly into the console.

Although it should be pointed out, some players have reported not needing to do the AC adapter steps. Apparently, just holding the power button down on your Switch 2 for 20 seconds can sometimes fix the endless Sleep Mode issue. Which makes sense, since Nintendo has a second support page that says the same thing. All this said, it appears that the problem happens when your launch console is inactive while in sleep mode. So, if you don’t plan on using the device for 24 hours, consider waking it up occasionally or powering it off.