For Only $1,500 You Can Party with Skrillex on a Remote Island in Fiji

Alright, get this: Your Paradise is a six-day EDM festival held on a remote island in Fiji—some 2,700 kilometres off the East Coast of Australia—which basically holds an Spring-Breakers-esque party on a beach (minus all the tits probably). Attendees will also find themselves partying on a boat, and a sandbank, and on one of those floating barge things like in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, all on the island of Malolo Lailai. And if that wasn’t enough to wet your whistle, Skrillex was announced this morning as the festival’s Special Guest headliner. You can peep the full line up, including What So Not, Cut Snake, Breakbot and more, here.

Photo courtesy of Your Paradise

Tickets are a lofty $1,500 per person—some a little more, even—which seems pretty crazy at first, but you are going to Fiji, and the ticket includes flights and accommodation.

Videos by VICE

So if partying in the crystal waters of the South Pacific to “Bangerang” sounds like your cup of tea, you can pop a $99 deposit on your spot at Your Paradise 2016 as of now. Check out the video from last year’s festival below, and prepare to spend the rest of the day reassessing everything you thought you knew about yourself because all of a sudden you think you actually might be the type of person to party on a boat with Skrillex in Fiji.

For more info, visit the Your Paradise website.