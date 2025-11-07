Your Phone Is Making You Age Faster. Here’s How to Stop It.

Five hours a day. That’s roughly how long the average American spends staring at a smartphone, and according to dermatologists, that habit is starting to leave its mark…literally. The same device that connects you to friends, work, and endless doomscrolling might also be giving you a neck that looks a few birthdays ahead of schedule.

Dermatologists have dubbed it “tech neck.” The term refers to fine lines, sagging, and creases that form from repeatedly looking down at phones and laptops. “The skin of the neck is inherently thinner and more sensitive compared to most of the body,” said Dr. Helen He, co-director of the Mount Sinai–Clinique Healthy Skin Dermatology Center, in an interview with The New York Post. “With age, the neck is especially vulnerable to creases and lines.”

But this isn’t just an over-40 problem. “I have definitely seen a growing number of younger patients who are concerned about laxity, crepiness, and horizontal lines,” He said, noting the issue is “becoming more prevalent” among people in their twenties and thirties.

Dr. Jacob Beer, a board-certified dermatologist in West Palm Beach, told The Post that constant device use and sun exposure are a double hit. “Typically, in middle-aged and younger patients, we see deeper front neck lines from sun damage combined with flexing to look at devices,” he said.

Experts say the damage is preventable, though most of us are too distracted to notice until it’s visible. The simplest fix? Posture. Lifting your screen to eye level instead of bending your neck can help. Skincare can also go a long way.

He recommends a gentle cleanser, hydrating moisturizer, and daily sunscreen. Ingredients like retinoids, peptides, hyaluronic acid, and antioxidants, especially vitamin C and E, can support repair. Beer added that many patients forget sunscreen below the chin. “We constantly see a difference in skin color between the face and the neck,” he said.

For those already seeing signs, there are treatment options. He uses ultrasound and radiofrequency devices to tighten the skin and stimulate collagen production. Beer favors lasers, while others may try superficial peels or small doses of Botox to relax neck muscles that deepen creases.

The horror doesn’t stop at the neck. Constant squinting contributes to crow’s feet and frown lines, while blue light exposure adds to hyperpigmentation and collagen breakdown. He recommends tinted mineral sunscreens with iron oxides for extra protection.

The digital age has already changed how we see ourselves. It’s just digging its claws in a little deeper now.