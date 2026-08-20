Your Worst Dating Habit, According to Your Zodiac Sign

Astrology has been written off as pseudoscience for decades, and yet here we are—where asking someone their sign is practically a first-date formality. Whether you think the stars are guiding your love life or just giving you a convenient excuse for bad behavior, people are clearly paying attention.

Sex and wellness brand We-Vibe surveyed 1,000 people to find out how astrology actually plays out in dating—not just compatibility posts and aesthetic moodboards, but actual behavior. The results cover everything from ghosting and Googling to first-date sex and faking orgasms, broken down by sign.

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Some findings are exactly what you’d expect. Others are harder to explain.

1. Aries

Aries leads the study in one very on-brand category: ghosting. A total of 42.4% of Aries respondents admitted to disappearing on someone without explanation, the highest rate of any sign. For a sign defined by impulse and zero patience for loose ends, it’s not a difficult pattern to decode. Once an Aries is done, they’re done. No conversation needed.

2. Taurus

Taurus is the most likely sign to Google a date before meeting them, with 25.6% of respondents copping to a pre-date search. They’re a sign that prizes security and hates surprises, so a little preliminary research is just due diligence. Consider your LinkedIn already reviewed.

3. Gemini

Gemini appears across multiple categories, which is fitting for a sign with a reputation for keeping several things going at once. About 20.2% Google dates beforehand, 16.7% have checked up on an ex through another account, and 17.9% have texted another romantic interest while physically on a date. Taken together, they paint a very Gemini picture.

4. Cancer

Cancer is the sign most likely to have been ghosted, with 47.8% of respondents reporting the experience—the highest rate in the study. Given that Cancer is also one of the more emotionally invested signs in dating, the irony is rough. The sign that gives the most tends to attract the people least interested in communicating their exit. Ouch.

5. Leo

Leo leads in three categories: most likely to have sex on the first date (43.2%), most likely to ask about a partner’s body count (32.1%), and most likely to text another romantic interest during a date (27.2%). The first-date sex stat makes sense for a sign that runs on confidence and physical energy. The body count question is either boldness or a red flag, depending on who you ask. The mid-date texting is just Leo reminding you there are other options. So, Leo.

6. Virgo

Virgo takes the top spot for faking orgasms, with 34.1% of respondents reporting they’ve done it. The sign is associated with precision, high standards, and an almost painful attention to detail; this is either deeply ironic or completely predictable. Virgo isn’t going to make a scene, and they’re certainly not going to hurt your feelings when a well-timed performance wraps things up faster.

7. Libra

Libra posts the highest “none of the above” rate for dating faux pas at 31.6%, making it the most restrained sign in the study. The sign is built on balance and deeply attuned to how things look. Bad dating behavior leaves a bad impression, and Libra is not about that.

8. Scorpio

Scorpio is the least likely sign to date primarily for free food or drinks (5.9%) and among the least likely to keep seeing someone purely for the attention (15.3%). Dating casually and transactionally runs counter to everything Scorpio is about—the sign doesn’t do anything halfway, least of all intimacy. If a Scorpio is sitting across from you, they mean it.

9. Sagittarius

Sagittarius leads in a few categories that all point in the same direction. They’re the most likely to stop seeing someone for oversharing too soon (21.6%), the most likely to date for free food or drinks (19.3%), and the most likely to lie about personal details (19.3%). A sign that values freedom and hates feeling trapped is going to have some complicated relationships with honesty and commitment.

10. Capricorn

Capricorn comes in with low rates of Googling dates beforehand (16.7%) and texting another romantic interest during a date (8.3%). Capricorn is too pragmatic and too goal-oriented to waste energy on dating behavior that leads nowhere. The sign plays a long game, and that means showing up like an adult.

11. Aquarius

Aquarius takes the top spot for using a fake or secondary social account to check up on an ex, with 18% of respondents admitting to it. The sign has a well-worn reputation for emotional detachment and keeping things cerebral, which makes the covert digital surveillance a revealing contradiction. Aquarius will tell you they’re unbothered. The burner account suggests otherwise.

12. Pisces

Pisces closes the list as one of the more surprising bright spots. They’re the least likely to report ghosting (27.6%) or being ghosted (29.9%), and they take the spot of the second-highest first-date sex rate at 42.5%. The sign with a reputation for being hopelessly romantic and emotionally porous turns out to be one of the more straight-shooter daters in the study. They feel everything, and apparently they act on it quickly.