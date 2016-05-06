You’re Gonna Want to Watch This Little Kid’s Goal Celebration Until the Very End

Don’t waste your time reading these words because I’m not going to ruin the fun* for you. Let’s just say this little kid’s goal celebration took a little while to get off the ground, but when he finally gets that shirt over his head—just like the big boys—it’s a thing of triumphant beauty.**
Until it’s not***.
Videos by VICE
[Reddit]
*Hopefully he’s fine!
**Honestly, we’d never want to revel in another person’s pain, especially a small child’s, but we’re assuming the adult who uploaded it did so because everything is fine.
***Hint: the tramp-o-leeeen.****
****Spoiler alert.