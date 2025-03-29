You’re More Likely to Have Love Addiction With This Attachment Style

You’ve likely heard of attachment theory and how the different styles of attachment can impact our romantic relationships. But did you know that those with fearful attachment styles are more prone to developing love addiction?

According to recent research in the journal Behavioral Sciences, fearful-attached individuals risk falling into addictive love spirals, which can seriously damage themselves and their relationships.

A paper published in the European Journal of Psychiatry defines love addiction, also called pathological love, as “a pattern of behavior characterized by a maladaptive, pervasive and excessive interest towards one or more romantic partners, resulting in lack of control, the renounce of other interests and behaviors, and other negative consequences.”

What is Love Addiction?

Sound familiar to fearful attachment?

According to the Behavioral Sciences study, “Results showed that fearful attachment was significantly and positively associated with love addiction. Furthermore, this relationship was mediated by separation anxiety and neurotic/immature defense mechanisms.”

Like any other addict, those battling love addiction might experience withdrawal symptoms when separated from their “drug” of choice. In this case, the source of romantic love (aka their partner) is their “drug.”

“Fearful attachment may foster separation anxiety and reliance on immature defenses, which in turn amplify dependency-driven relational patterns, culminating in love addiction,” the study authors continued.

This is often a result of childhood trauma, isolation, low self-esteem, or even issues with the brain’s reward system.

The symptoms and behaviors associated with love addiction often lead to “significant distress and impairment in daily functioning,” the study authors state. “Unlike healthy relationships, which foster mutual support, love addiction involves excessive, uncontrollable cravings for validation and emotional attachment.”

So…how do you address fearful attachment and, in turn, love addiction?

“Targeted interventions that focus on addressing attachment-related issues, reducing separation anxiety, and restructuring maladaptive defense mechanisms may be effective in preventing and treating love addiction,” the study authors found. “Clinicians and therapists can utilize these insights to help individuals develop healthier coping strategies, enhance relationship satisfaction, and mitigate the negative consequences associated with love addiction.”