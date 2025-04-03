You’re Probably Not Drinking Enough Water. Here’s How Much You Need.

Turns out most of us aren’t drinking enough water. Like, ever.

According to the U.S. National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, men should drink about 15.5 cups (3.7 liters) of fluids a day, while women should drink 11.5 cups (2.7 liters) of fluids a day…

…and I can guarantee you I am not doing that. In fact, most adults aren’t drinking enough water, according to these standards.

A study conducted by evian found that only 22 percent of U.S. adults drink the recommended daily intake of water, with the average American drinking half of that. Common excuses include being too busy or simply forgetting to do so.

“It is easy to forget to make time for the things that are best for your own well-being,” said Bianca Valle, a New York-based influencer who works with evian, per The Post. “But staying hydrated—especially in the height of summer—is so simple and so easy to do.”

“Whether I’m running around New York, talking to clients, or simply having a quiet day, I always make sure to have a bottle of water nearby,” she continued. “It’s a small thing, but it makes a huge difference to how I feel—which is more important than ever in a year like this.”

Failure to drink the recommended amount of water per day can lead to dehydration, which can make you feel lethargic and drained. Severe dehydration, which is rarer but can happen if you experience fluid loss, often even requires hospitalization.

Drinking water is a simple way to stay healthy and hydrated, but for some strange reason, many of us just can’t seem to do it—myself included. And if it’s hot outside or you’re especially active, your lack of fluid can cause major symptoms. Maybe those investing in “emotional support water bottles” are onto something.