You’re Not Ready for ‘Stellar Blade’s PC Launch

Stellar Blade is about to drop on PC. Pretty exciting, no? As someone who skipped out on purchasing the PlayStation 5 altogether, I’m incredibly excited to finally try SHIFT UP’s acclaimed (and admittedly, somewhat controversial) action-adventure game when it hits Steam on June 11th. The game follows EVE, who plans to fight and slice her way through Earth to fight back against the Naytiba creatures that have claimed our planet. The game is known for its gorgeous graphics — and prominent fanservice. EVE is extremely attractive, and the game frequently reminds players of this fact.

Now that you’re up to speed with Stellar Blade, don’t be surprised to find this game all over the place when it drops on Steam in just a few days. The game originally launched on PlayStation 5 in April 2024, where it quickly topped sales across the games industry. The PC version will likely see similar results, and we have data to prove it, too.

According to stats on Steam’s top wishlisted upcoming products worldwide, Stellar Blade is the 9th most wishlisted game as of this article’s publication. The information comes from SteamDB, which says Stellar Blade is “#6 in top sellers.” Additionally, it’s seen one of the highest seven-day gains in hub follows among upcoming Steam games, with over 17,000 users subscribing to the game for more news on the title. This means Stellar Blade is gaining some of the most follows on the entire platform among upcoming titles, beating all but one unreleased game: NEXON’s anime ARPG Blue Archive. Unsurprisingly, Stellar Blade‘s hub is the 18th most followed on the entire platform among anticipated releases.

In short, Stellar Blade will be everywhere when it drops in just a couple of days. Twitch, YouTube, Kick, and especially your Steam friends list. Get ready. People want this game on their SSDs. And not just because it already has some lurid mods.

‘Stellar Blade’s PC marketing? Excellent

As for why it exploded in popularity a week before its Steam launch? A teaser certainly helped. SHIFT UP and PlayStation put out a PC demo for the game on May 30th, which would receive a warm reception. At its height, the demo alone had 26,443 people playing. A look at Stellar Blade‘s SteamDB page shows the game’s hub follows spiked immediately after the demo dropped. Although the game already saw a massive upward trend as of May 15th, coinciding with the title’s official PC release date announcement. Clearly, Sony made the right move by announcing the Stellar Blade port’s release date weeks before its launch, complete with a demo for prospective buyers.

Stellar Blade launches on Steam on June 11th for $59.99. The game’s Complete Edition costs $79.99 and comes with a wide variety of additional content. Including the “Twin Expansion Pack” with both NiER: Automata and Goddess of Victory: NIKKE references.