You’re Running on Autopilot Way More Often Than You Think

Think about what you did this morning. You woke up, brushed your teeth, made coffee, maybe scrolled your phone, maybe drove the same route to work that you do every day. How many of those things did you actually think about? According to new research, probably none. Scientists say nearly nine out of every ten daily actions happen on autopilot, with our brains running the show long before conscious thought gets involved.

The study, published in Psychology & Health, tracked 105 people for a week. Participants were pinged six times a day and had to report what they were doing, along with how deliberate or automatic it felt.

Across more than 3,700 reports, researchers found that 88 percent of behaviors were carried out automatically, while about two-thirds were triggered by habit rather than decision-making.

Lead researcher Amanda Rebar, an associate professor at the University of South Carolina, explained that this automation shows up in two ways.

“Habitual instigation occurs when environmental cues automatically trigger the decision to do something, like reaching for your phone when you hear a notification. Habitual execution happens when you perform an action smoothly without thinking about the mechanics, such as brushing your teeth or driving a familiar route,” she said in a statement.

Most people like to imagine themselves as rational actors, carefully weighing each choice they make. In practice, the study shows, life is closer to a string of well-worn loops. And those loops don’t vary much. Age, gender, and relationship status had no real effect on how habitual someone’s behavior looked.

One exception was exercise. People were more likely to start workouts based on cues, which could mean a reminder on their phone or a regular time of day, but still had to engage consciously once they got moving. Running, lifting, or cycling doesn’t complete itself, even if the decision to start feels automatic.

Habits, it turns out, often line up with what people want. Almost half of all reported behaviors were both intentional and automatic, while only a small fraction clashed with someone’s goals. That makes habits a surprisingly strong ally for anyone hoping to change.

Benjamin Gardner, a psychology professor at the University of Surrey and co-author of the study, said strategies for habit formation are more effective than willpower alone.

“For people who want to break their bad habits, simply telling them to ‘try harder’ isn’t enough,” he said. Building cues for healthier choices—or dismantling the ones tied to unhelpful patterns—might be the clearest path to change.

Most of what you do today will unfold without much thought. The trick, researchers suggest, is shaping those automatic moments to get you one step closer in the direction you actually want to go.