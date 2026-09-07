‘You’re the Label Now’: Iconic Metal Band Turns to Kickstarter to Fund First Album in 15 Years

Iconic metal band All Shall Perish is back and looking to make their first new record in 15 years, and instead of going through a record label, they’ve turned to Kickstarter.

On September 4, 2026, All Shall Perish announced they would crowdfund their next album. They also shared a new song, “Be as Kings, Be as Gods”, and joked, “Truth is, we never stopped writing. Ok, well maybe we did for a few years when we all hated each other in 2013.”

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All Shall Perish are crowdfunding their new album with “no label” or manager

“Fifteen years, FIFTEEN YEARS you have been waiting for new music,” the band’s message continued. “Every single day on the internets, you let us know that just disappearing was unacceptable.” They went on to tell fans, “You never let us forget that you were there, waiting.” That support “kept us going through these seemingly endless years of lawsuits, fights, and setbacks.”

“We are finally blessed to be here with NO label, NO contracts, NO manager, NOTHING but YOU,” the band added. “The amazing fanbase that has waited too long and has done nothing but support us as we finally found a way to return! And we have quite a story to tell you about the last 15 years, the years before that, and more importantly: the future.”

All Shall Perish went on to explain that they are crowdfunding the new album with Kickstarter “because this is the first time in our entire career that we have the opportunity to be 100% independent.” They are eager for the prospect of being “funded only by the people who have always been there for us, our day-ones, the young blood, and everyone in between.”

“The Music Industry Is Often a Cruel Mistress”

So, why abandon labels now? The band explained, “We don’t want to play the game again like we did in ’02/’05, ’06, ’08, and ’11.”

“Signing a long-term deal with a label is a Faustian bargain,” the band’s message continued. “The music industry is often a cruel mistress. It can chew people up, spit them out, force over-saturation, tour you to death, and just generally abuse what is supposed to be something sacred: the culture that we all curate for the love of it every day.”

At the time of this writing, the band’s Kickstarter has accrued over $30k, toward a goal of $75k by October 3, 2026.

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Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic