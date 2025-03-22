Youth Code Announce New EP, Unleash Gritty First Single ‘No Consequence’

Industrial darlings Youth Code are back and they are not fucking around. The duo has announced a forthcoming new EP—titled Yours, With Malice—coming from Sumerian Records in May

Youth Code has also unleashed the project’s first single, “No Consequence,” a gritty offering to the Gods of Dark Electronica. It’ll be easy to make comparisons to Nine Inch Nails and Ministry, which is understandable considering how influential both acts have been on industrial music, but this song makes it clear that Youth Code knows exactly who they are and what they want to be without being shackled by defining their inspirations.

Speaking about the new project, Youth Code’s Ryan George said, “I think a lot of people’s stories during the pandemic were about self-reflection, but the ironic thing is we were already in a state of reemergence and re-imagination of self before the rest of the world was forced to do it,” says Ryan George.

“We took time and began to workshop and demo vocals on some of the material we had,” George continued. “We never stop writing and are sitting on a mountain of tracks that we can rework and tweak. Not having deadlines surrounding us and in no hurry to get our material out there, all of a sudden the partnership with Sumerian arrived. That sort of ignited a fire and got us to where we are now.”

The new EP will be released on Sumerian Records, and it is Youth Code’s first project with the label. “Youth Code has long been a commanding voice in both electronic and heavy music, and we are incredibly honored to welcome them to Sumerian Records with the announcement of their latest release, Yours, With Malice.” said Sumerian Vice President Julien O’Neill. “We believe this marks a powerful new chapter in their already illustrious career and are excited for what the future will bring for both new and longtime fans alike.”

Finally, Youth Code vocalist Sara Taylor, offered some insight into the creative process behind Yours, With Malice, explaining: “I started exploring more melodic vocals on our record with King Yosef [A Skeleton Key in the Doors of Depression from 2021], but I’ve always felt somewhat insecure in my voice.”

She went on to say that “at the same time, Eartha Kitt had a gravelly voice and she was the epitome of a vocalist that ably captured attention– she understood the song and how to make the most of it with what she had.”

Yours, With Malice will be out on May 16. Pre-order options are available here and here.

