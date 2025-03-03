Youth Isn’t the Happiest Time of Your Life Anymore

Back in the day, the youth were among the happiest groups of people. However, for many valid reasons, this seems to be shifting.

Experts used to refer to the “U-shape of happiness” that occurs throughout life, which basically hints that well-being is at its highest for those in their 20s and in their old age, with a major dip during mid-life years.

However, “The U-shape in wellbeing by age that used to exist in these countries is now gone, replaced by a crisis in wellbeing among the young,” according to a paper published by the US National Bureau of Economic Research.

Youth used to be synonymous with innocence, freedom, and bliss. Now, many kids don’t get to be carefree anymore.

People Aren’t Having Mid-Life Crises Anymore. Now It Happens in Youth.

In fact, the 2024 World Happiness Report found that young people worldwide reported lower happiness levels than their elders, a decline that’s been occurring since 2006. There are countless possible reasons for this, from worsening economic hardships to the mental health impacts of social media to the evident and distressing political divide.

But regardless of the factors fueling youth unhappiness, experts come up empty-handed in solutions.

“This may end up being a lost generation,” David G. Blanchflower, co-author of the US National Bureau of Economic Research paper and former Bank of England policymaker, told the Guardian. “The young have become isolated.”

He added that it’s not necessarily what they’re doing, but rather what they’re not doing.

“They’re not going out as much; playing with their friends, interacting with others, or having as much sex,” he said.

“I don’t think there is any doubt you have an absolute global crisis. Young people are in deep disarray and trouble,” Blanchflower continued. “And the question is what do we do about it? And we don’t know.”

Not only is this disheartening to hear that children and young adults are struggling more than in previous generations, but it also can become detrimental to society and the economy as a whole.

“Potentially this relates to the kids withdrawing from school; then they go out of the labor force. Presumably, it will affect your performance at school, it might well impact global productivity,” Blanchflower told the Guardian. “We always thought that as life becomes more realistic, happiness declines because of pressures, and then you realize life isn’t so bad. We’re having to rethink that entire thought.”