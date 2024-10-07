YouTuber Jack Doherty Checks Phone Then Crashes His McLaren on Stream

Jack Doherty, a 20-year-old influencer with nearly 15 million YouTube subscribers, crashed his $200,000 car and made sure to get the whole thing—and the aftermath—on camera.

Doherty was livestreaming a rainy drive in his McLaren on Kick, and the video caught him looking at his phone as he operated the vehicle.

Videos by VICE

Soon, Doherty lost control of the car, which he bought last year, veering off the road and crashing into a guardrail.

“Woah. Woah. No! No!” Doherty screamed amid the crash. “Oh fuck.”

Jack Doherty just crashed his brand new McLaren on stream 😳 https://t.co/WNnKGbmHbD — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) October 5, 2024

Eventually, bystanders approached the car to help. Doherty was manic in the aftermath.

“Break the fucking window!” Doherty yelled at the good samaritans. He then proceeded to ask one of the men to hold his phone, which was recording, so it could capture escaping through the car window.

“My fucking car, bro,” Doherty lamented as he was pulled out of the window. “Fuck, dude. My fucking car. Holy shit. No! Are you fucking kidding me?”

Doherty filmed himself walking around the car and assessing the damage. Eventually, he made his way over to the passenger side where he found his friend was bleeding from the head.

Crashed my McLaren… glad we’re both ok🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/Rn3u961Rqp — Jack Doherty (@dohertyjackk) October 5, 2024

The men were taken to the hospital where Doherty’s pal, who he referred to as Michael, got stitches in his head.

Amid criticism for his distracted driving and apparent focus on his car instead of his friend, Doherty addressed the situation on X.

“I just want to say how grateful I am that Michael and I are alive,” he wrote. “I’m so sorry Michael for putting you thru that. Thank you to all the first responders and everyone who helped us get out of the car. This could’ve been so much worse and it’s a huge learning lesson.”

This still don’t feel real😭 pic.twitter.com/DV15cE1Aac — Jack Doherty (@dohertyjackk) October 5, 2024

In the wake of the controversy, the streaming site Kick banned Doherty’s account from the platform. Kick told NBC News that it “does not condone illegal activity, which is why we swiftly took action to ban this creator from the platform.”

This is far from Doherty’s first experience with car crashes. He previously crashed a golf cart and an off-road vehicle. Videos of both incidents were, of course, posted online.