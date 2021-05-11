YouTuber Boogie2988 Has Warrant for His Arrest Related to September Shooting Incident

The YouTuber Boogie2988 has a warrant out for his arrest, following an incident where he fired a gun in the air last year.

In September of last year, Steven Williams, commonly known by his YouTube moniker Boogie, said that he fired a warning shot in the air after banned YouTuber Frank Hassle showed up at his house. Now he has a warrant out for his arrest for aggravated assault, which YouTuber Keemstar says is related to the incident from last September.

The Washington County, Arkansas’s sheriff’s department website lists Williams under its “warrants” section and notes that it was issued May 7. The website confirms Keemstar’s tweet, noting that the warrant is for aggravated assault and that his bond is $5,000.

There is a warrant for @Boogie2988 ‘a arrest. I just got off the phone with Boogie he already arranged with his attorney to turn himself in on Wednesday. This is a result of him firing the gun in the air when @FrankHassleYT came to his house. pic.twitter.com/7wP0KjUUL8 — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) May 11, 2021

Williams did not immediately respond to request for comment.



Before Hassle arrived at Williams’ house last year, Hassle had been posting harassing tweets about Williams, which Willliams described to Motherboard as “dehumanizing.” He told Motherboard at the time that he was not sure if he would be charged for firing a weapon.