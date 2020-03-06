Can You Fry an Egg on a Hot Computer CPU? This YouTuber Proves You Can

When it comes to tech, we all want to avoid devices that heat up to worrying temperatures. But for one Japanese YouTuber, hotter is better.



Combining the sophistication of tech channels and the visual titillation of cooking videos, an unlikely home cook (if you can call them that) found fame on a YouTube channel, which translates to “Samurai Channel.”

Their claim to fame? Using the heat emanating from a computer CPU to prepare various foods. The channel started in 2013 and now has over 8,000 subscribers.

One of the most popular videos, which features the tiniest morsel of wagyu steak grilling on the CPU, has garnered more than 800,000 views.

They also succeeded in boiling and frying eggs over the CPU.

And managed to brew coffee.

This channel is not the only one that prepares food on a CPU — there is a surprising number of people who are also into cooking stuff on hot computer hardware. But there’s just something about Samurai Channel’s videos that makes them extra intriguing. Maybe it’s the lack of context in the videos. We’re thrown right into gastronomical action without any introduction, and the simplicity of it keeps us watching.

While the channel also has videos featuring wholesome biking and camping content, it’s clear that the CPU-cooking videos are the most popular.

And we get why. These videos are short, the concept is novel, and watching food slowly get made on a CPU is actually kind of therapeutic. I finally understand those people who love ASMR videos.

Find Koh Ewe on Instagram.