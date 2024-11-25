‘Yu Gi Oh Early Days Collection’ Had Its Games Leak, and I’m Sad

On February 27, 2025, the Yu-Gi-Oh Gods will bless us with the Yu-Gi-Oh Early Days Collection. This title honors the early, classic Yu-Gi-Oh games of the olden times (so, the ’90s and early 2000s). Up until very recently, the only confirmed games in the collection were as follows.

Duel Monsters (1998/Game Boy)

Duel Monsters II: Dark Duel Stories (1999/Game Boy, Game Boy Color)

Dark Duel Stories (2000 Japan, 2002 United States, 2003 Europe/Game Boy Color)

Duel Monsters 4: Battle of Great Duelist (2000/Game Boy Color/Includes Online Battles Support)

Duel Monsters 6, Expert 2 (2001/Game Boy Advance)

The Eternal Duelist Soul (2001 Japan, 2002 United States, 2003 Europe/Game Boy Advance)

The Sacred Cards (2002 Japan, 2003 United States, 2004 Europe/Game Boy Advance)

Reshef of Destruction (2003 Japan, 2004 United States and Europe/Game Boy Advance)

However, leave it to the universe to utterly devastate me. The entire game list leaked across the internet. So, there were some glaring omissions among the roster. Two of the best Yu-Gi-Oh games to ever come out!

Where are Forbidden Memories and Duelists of the Roses? Huh?! How can you collect the most iconic Yu-Gi-Oh titles and not include those two? To be fair, though, I’m sure we’ll get those if this first collection proves to entice the masses!

‘yu-gi-oh early days collection’ leaks its full game list

Overall, I’ll admit it. That is a pretty iconic lineup. Back when I enjoyed handheld consoles, I remember not owning many games. But, I did always show up for the latest Yu-Gi-Oh joint. Though my favorites aren’t there, I’m still gonna get this Day One and relive some old-man card game memories!

Although, I’d be remiss if I didn’t let y’all into why I was disappointed to not see my two golden boys in the lineup! Something that isn’t talked about much is how those Yu-Gi-Oh game soundtracks were jumpin‘. Indeed, Duelists of the Roses had some heat on its tracklist! Take a listen to this and tell me I’m wrong!

Additionally, Duelists of the Roses also had a strategy element to it, which I went crazy for. You had to be there, man.