Yuba All’Amatriciana Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

for the tomato sauce:

1 pound|454 grams sweet-tart heirloom tomatoes (such as brandywine or purple cherokee), halved

1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon sherry vinegar

1 teaspoon kosher salt

5 turns freshly ground black pepper

to finish:

8 ounces|227 grams yuba (preferably Hodo Soy brand), sheets unfolded and sliced into 6 by ½-inch strips

2 ounces|57 grams thinly sliced guanciale, cut into 1-inch pieces

3 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into 3 pieces

1 medium garlic clove, thinly sliced

4 ounces|113 grams fresh golden chanterelle mushrooms trimmed, cleaned, and cut into ¼-inch slices

¼ teaspoon red chile flakes

10 turns freshly ground black pepper

kosher salt

3 ounces|85 grams aged pecorino (preferably Fiore Sardo), finely grated, plus more for garnish

12 large basil leaves

10 cherry and grape tomatoes, preferably a variety of colors and shapes, halved

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

Directions

Make the tomato sauce: Grate the cut sides of the tomatoes on the large holes of a box grater set over a bowl, until all that’s left in your hand is the skin and core (discard them). Add the olive oil, vinegar, salt, and pepper to the bowl and stir well. Set aside. Rinse and drain the yuba, gently squeezing to remove any excess liquid. Combine the guanciale, 1 tablespoon of the butter, and the garlic in a sauté pan, set over medium-high, and cook, stirring occasionally, until the guanciale has rendered some of its fat and just begun to brown at the edges, about 3 minutes. Add the mushrooms, chili flakes, and 5 turns of pepper and cook, stirring occasionally, until the mushrooms have softened, 1 to 2 minutes. Add the yuba, 1 tablespoon of butter, and 1 teaspoon of salt and cook, stirring constantly, until the edges of the yuba brown slightly, about 3 minutes. Add the tomato sauce and remaining 1 tablespoon butter and cook, stirring frequently, until the sauce reduces and coats the noodles but the mixture is still slightly saucy, 30 to 60 seconds. Sprinkle with pecorino and ½ teaspoon salt, stir well, and cook for 30 seconds more. Remove the pan from the heat, season with salt, and stir in the basil. Sprinkle with the cherry tomatoes and remaining 5 turns of pepper, drizzle with the olive oil, garnish with more pecorino. Serve right away.

Author’s Note: Reprinted with permission from Statebird Provisions: A Cookbook, copyright © 2017. Published by Ten Speed Press, an imprint of Penguin Random House LLC.

