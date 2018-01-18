Yuba All’Amatriciana Recipe

Servings: 4
Prep time: 15 minutes
Total time: 30 minutes
Ingredients
for the tomato sauce:
1 pound|454 grams sweet-tart heirloom tomatoes (such as brandywine or purple cherokee), halved
1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
1 tablespoon sherry vinegar
1 teaspoon kosher salt
5 turns freshly ground black pepper
to finish:
8 ounces|227 grams yuba (preferably Hodo Soy brand), sheets unfolded and sliced into 6 by ½-inch strips
2 ounces|57 grams thinly sliced guanciale, cut into 1-inch pieces
3 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into 3 pieces
1 medium garlic clove, thinly sliced
4 ounces|113 grams fresh golden chanterelle mushrooms trimmed, cleaned, and cut into ¼-inch slices
¼ teaspoon red chile flakes
10 turns freshly ground black pepper
kosher salt
3 ounces|85 grams aged pecorino (preferably Fiore Sardo), finely grated, plus more for garnish
12 large basil leaves
10 cherry and grape tomatoes, preferably a variety of colors and shapes, halved
1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
Directions
- Make the tomato sauce: Grate the cut sides of the tomatoes on the large holes of a box grater set over a bowl, until all that’s left in your hand is the skin and core (discard them). Add the olive oil, vinegar, salt, and pepper to the bowl and stir well. Set aside.
- Rinse and drain the yuba, gently squeezing to remove any excess liquid.
- Combine the guanciale, 1 tablespoon of the butter, and the garlic in a sauté pan, set over medium-high, and cook, stirring occasionally, until the guanciale has rendered some of its fat and just begun to brown at the edges, about 3 minutes. Add the mushrooms, chili flakes, and 5 turns of pepper and cook, stirring occasionally, until the mushrooms have softened, 1 to 2 minutes.
- Add the yuba, 1 tablespoon of butter, and 1 teaspoon of salt and cook, stirring constantly, until the edges of the yuba brown slightly, about 3 minutes. Add the tomato sauce and remaining 1 tablespoon butter and cook, stirring frequently, until the sauce reduces and coats the noodles but the mixture is still slightly saucy, 30 to 60 seconds. Sprinkle with pecorino and ½ teaspoon salt, stir well, and cook for 30 seconds more.
- Remove the pan from the heat, season with salt, and stir in the basil. Sprinkle with the cherry tomatoes and remaining 5 turns of pepper, drizzle with the olive oil, garnish with more pecorino. Serve right away.
Author’s Note: Reprinted with permission from Statebird Provisions: A Cookbook, copyright © 2017. Published by Ten Speed Press, an imprint of Penguin Random House LLC.
