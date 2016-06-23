French Don Yuksek Returns with “Sweet Addiction” Featuring Her



Wassup funk? Pass us that whisky neat. Is that a marimba we hear? Man, we’re so down. The dashing don of French electronica Yuksek, a.k.a. Pierre-Alexandre Busson, is making a very welcome return here. It’s been five years since his last solo record, but he’s hardly been sitting on his ass rearranging his quiff. When he’s not making music as Yuksek, he’s making tunes with the equally dapper Brodinksi as The Krays, or as Peter & The Magician, or teaming up with the excellent Alex Metric and dropping tracks as The Alexanders. Then there’s the remixes, oh and the string heavy, dramatic soundtrack for French film Marguerite & Julien. Yeah AND he has a label: Partyfine. Great name. He’s a busy guy.

Below is the premiere for the video for “Sweet Addiction” featuring vocals from the French band Her. It’s a louche groove, a bouncy kind of disco-bop. “I just wanna be holding hands… and more,” sing Her. You can well imagine the twinkle in their eye. By the way, Her are Victor Solf and Simon Carpentier and you should definitely check out more of their sophistico-pop here—it’s lush. We premiered the very sexy hit of theirs, “Five Minutes,” last fall.

As for the visuals: the video is set in a studio and everyone looks cool and timeless, but there’s a dislocating strangeness thanks to the fact that everyone seems to be on a rewind and play loop.

“I wanted the video to be the reflection of the music, warm, peaceful and groovy but without the cliché of the sun, pools and girls in bikini,” explains Yuksek. “The studio is the place I spend most of my time so it was natural for me to place it here. Studio is not only a dark place where you torture your brain! So we had this idea of a ‘studio ride’ into a session where every caracters are looped into their main action, and only one is walking, dancing and enjoying what is about to be created. The idea was simple but not the process… And at the end you can figure out that every one is looped, but not on the same timeline. I can say that the shooting was the most interesting and enjoyable video day I’ve had since I’m doing it, everything seemed easy and natural. Good experience.”

Meanwhile the directing team Parachutes had this to say: “When the idea for this music video was first brought to us, we were asked to come up with a concept using gifs.

We tried to bring something different to the table, since music videos based around gifs/loops have been done before. ALL the characters in the film are trapped in an infinite loop (like a gif) but their endlessly repeated actions end up having unintended consequences.”

Watch, love, get down.

“Sweet Addicton” is the title track from Yuksek’s current EP, out now via his label Partyfine.