Yumz Lemon Cake Sativa THC Disposable Vape Review: Are You Too Yellow to Try This One?

Not only did I get to try the Yumz Lemon Cake Sativa THC Disposable Vape, but my best friend also made me a lemon cake to eat while using it. A true dream, I highly recommend.

Whether you have the real thing with you or not, the vape is sure to hit you with some munchies, funky thoughts, and lemon-y flavor. Here’s a taste of what it’s all about.

Familiar Friends, Plus the THC-P New Kid

This vape contains good ‘ole Delta-9 THC, the new kid on the block THCa, and a mystery guest — THC-P. What the hell is THC-P? Well, it’s another cannabinoid that researchers and brands are just dipping their toes into. Supposedly, it’s even more potent than Delta-9.

It definitely delivers a fast and unavoidable high. Even for someone like me with a substantial THC tolerance, I was surprised by its power.

Clear Head, Mild Concern

Oh boy, was I high. Like “Oh god, those baristas definitely know I’m stoned and they’re talking about me” kind of vibe. I was laughing, I was energized, and I was not too anxious to order my chai latte.

The lack of CBD had me feeling a little uncomfy, but the fast come-up and whole-head high is ideal if you want something that will send you into orbit in a flash. It was mostly cerebral, but surprisingly clear. I didn’t feel sleepy or super hazy, but the munchies were real.

I don’t know if I’ve ever experienced such a clear, focused high (I am an indica girl, after all), so this was fascinating for me. If you’re a habitual sativa user, this is for you.

Lemon Cake of the Future

Mmmm, Lemon Cake, yum. It for sure tasted sweet and lemon-y, but I could still taste the hempiness of it, which is important to me. The overly flavored vapes aren’t my favorite— they’re too artificial — so this delivered an enjoyable balance of classic cannabis flavor and the cake-y taste.

The actual vape is high-tech, with a digital screen that lets you flash-heat it and tells you the battery life. If you’re into the advanced vapes, it’s pretty cool. It ripped fairly consistently, only getting clogged when my stoney-baloney brain forgot to turn it off.

Loud and Proud Look

I’m a classy gal (sometimes), so the flamboyant Yumz packaging isn’t my style, but I must admit it’s eye-catching and fun. The actual vape is black with fuchsia speckles all over it. The rest of the packaging is a swirl of rich yellow and orange, exuding that Lemon Cake energy.

Get Your Fix With 6

The Lemon Cake vape contains a whopping 6 grams of juice. If you shop for vapes often, you know that many come with 0.5-1g cartridges. Not that you can’t find 5g cartridges out there, because you definitely can. But 6g? That’s a new level that not too many other brands are matching.

It’s more bang for your buck. But it’s a little risky if you’re like me and tend to lose vapes. Hopefully, the Uber driver who found my last one enjoyed it.

Not for Bedtime

The Yumz Lemon Cake Sativa THC Disposable Vape is not the kind of vape I’m going to take to bed with me. It’s not relaxing. It’s the kind of vape I’m going to take to a darty or on a bar crawl, because it’ll keep me high without putting me to sleep.

For those who love a long high and clear sativa, Lemon Cake will be your new fave dessert.

If you cannot stand any THC anxiety, I’d pass on this one and go for one of the hybrid or indica vapes instead. Speaking of which…

A Vape for Every Vibe

As promised two seconds ago, here are a few chiller vapes to consider:

As I’ve mentioned, I love an indica, and this Tigers Blood + Watermelon Kush Indica THC Disposable Vape from Yumz is my bedtime buddy.

For situations that don’t call for clarity or sleepiness, go with the Honey Berry Hybrid THC Disposable Vape, which gives you a little lift and a little chill.

The TRE House Sunset Sherbet Indica THC-A Live Resin Liquid Budder Vape Pen is also an indica, but only comes with 2g of juice, which is good if you tend to leave vapes in Ubers (like some people).