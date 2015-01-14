Yung Jake’s Emoji Portraits of Celebrities

A frequent pioneer when it comes to culture-jamming web art, Yung Jake very well may #BreakTheInternet with these new emoji portraits of celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Chief Keef, and Larry David. Using the emoji paintbrush tool, emoji.ink, the rapper, glitch selfie artisan, and creator of anti-social network, Unfollow, transforms music notes into Kim K’s hair, envelopes into Wiz Khalifa’s teeth, and “index pointing up” emojis into the Seinfeld creator’s chin. The results are at once fun, colorful caricatures and finely-crafted emoji creativity.

Check out Yung Jake’s further creations on his Twitter page, and make your own at emoji.ink.

Emoji Chief Keef, Yung Jake, 2015

Emoji Wiz Khalifa, Yung Jake, 2015

Emoji Larry David, Yung Jake, 2015

H/t The Fader

