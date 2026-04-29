Yung Lean Getting ‘Goat’ Praise for Viral Video Short Film With ‘Masterpiece’ Choreography

Yung Lean stars in a new short film, “Storm”, and the music video is going viral for its “masterpiece” choreography. The clip has also garnered a lot of acclaim for the Swedish rapper. His performance is even getting him “goat” level praise.

The two-part short film is a musical collaboration between GENER8ION—French dance producer Surkin—and filmmaker Romain Gavras. For the first part, “Storm I”, we’re treated to an exciting action-drama narrative with a tense electo-soundtrack. In it, Lean stars as a prep school kid causing the most chaos possible.

Videos by VICE

Play video

It’s really when we get to “Storm II” that the film’s viral element comes in. Yung Lean’s character stands facing the camera, then, with a cigarette in hand, walks into the middle of a group of classmates. As he stands stoically in the center, the flash mob begins flailing about in mindboggling synchronicity. It is truly captivating choreography that demands to be seen.

The short film has sparked a lot of chatter online, with friends and fans showering Lean with compliments on Instagram. “Absolutely blown away by this choreography,” one person commented. Someone else labeled it a “masterpiece,” while actress/model Julia Fox dropped a goat emoji.

Yung Lean’s acting career is just getting started

Notably, this is only the beginning of Yung Lean’s acting career. In 2025, he made his major film debut in Sacrifice, an action-adventure comedy film directed by Gavras, who also co-wrote the script with Will Arbery.

In addition to Lean, the film features a star-studded ensemble cast including Charli XCX, Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Evans, Salma Hayek, Vincent Cassel, Sam Richardson, Ambika Mod, and John Malkovich. The supporting cast list features Jade Croot, Jeremy O. Harris, and Miriam Silverman.

Sacrifice stars Evans as a film star attempting an acting comeback. Along the way, he and two other people (Mod and Cassel) are abducted by a radical group led by Taylor-Joy, who believes that by sacrificing these three people, she can save all of humanity.

The film had its world premiere at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival on September 6, 2025, but it’s yet to have a wide release.