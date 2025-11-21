Yung Lean Shares the Two Legendary Artists He Wants to Show His Kids One Day

It’s every parent’s dream to show their sons and daughters what they loved as kids. At a young enough age, they’ll still look at you as the coolest people in the world. Moreover, the art we grew up with can have a bigger impact on them than trying to crack through to a teenager. Nowadays, Yung Lean is considering the prospect of becoming a father. Consequently, he’s been imagining what music he’d put on for his kids accordingly.

Recently, the Swedish rapper spoke to GQ to promote his first feature film, Sacrifice. There, he muses on growing up from his early days on the internet. Lately, he’s basking in the realities of adulthood and reflecting on who he’s influenced. But as much as he’s impacted others, Yung Lean wants to show his future kids what he grew up with. In the interview, he reveals his dream life, his “whole point of existence,” and the artists he’d show them.

“I’d love to be a dad. I mean, that’s the whole point of existence. I’d love to be a dad and live in a cabin and teach my son or daughter to play around in the woods and show them Chief Keef, like, ‘This is what we listened to,’ Lean says. “Have them listen to a Gucci Mane mixtape and hang with Uncle Bladee and Ecco.”

Additionally, he says he never imagined reaching 29 and getting to a place where domestic life sounds feasible. But now, all he wants is to settle down with the people he holds closest to him. “That would be lovely. We should buy all these houses in the farms in Sweden and grow our kids there. I just never thought I’d get this old, you know? I f***ing love it,” the “Ginseng Strip 2002” artist says. “Everything gets easier. F*** being 18 forever.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Yung Lean opens up about the impacts of fame. Ultimately, he admits that being young and in the spotlight had a radical impact on his life, mentally and physically. The attention made him seem bulletproof, like nothing could ever happen to him. Naturally, life has a way of grounding you when you think you’re impenetrable.

“Fame humbled me. At some points, yes, it took me the other way as well,” Yung Lean explains. “You’re in a hotel room with some random girl snorting Xanax and think there’s no consequences to anything. You think you’re the s***.”