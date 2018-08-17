Yung Nudy Explains How He Made ‘Slimeball 3’

This week on Noisey Radio on Beats 1, Atlanta’s Young Nudy is in the house to discuss his critically-acclaimed new project Slimeball 3. Then, LA underground hero Ackrite stops by for a chat. Plus don’t miss a check-in with actor and artist M A E S T R O.

Listen here at 11 AM EST/8AM PST and 11 PM EST/8 PM PST.

Intro

SOB x RBE & Shoreline Mafia – “Da Move”

Smokepurpp & DJ Flippp – “Guap”

Young Nudy

Young Nudy – “Sherbert”

Young Nudy – “Middle FIngers”

Young Nudy – “Yeah Yeah”

Yakked Out Youngin’ & Ackrite

Free Ackrite – “Touchdown” feat. T.F & Enimal

Free Ackrite – “Gang”

Free Ackrite – “Refund”



M A E S T R O

M A E S T R O – “She Wanna” feat. Rich The Kid

David Gammill & M A E S T R O – “Crystals”

M A E S T R O – “Which One Which”

Trippie Redd – “Forever Ever” feat. Young Thug & Reese LAFLARE.