Yung Nudy Explains How He Made ‘Slimeball 3’

This week on Noisey Radio on Beats 1, Atlanta’s Young Nudy is in the house to discuss his critically-acclaimed new project Slimeball 3. Then, LA underground hero Ackrite stops by for a chat. Plus don’t miss a check-in with actor and artist M A E S T R O.
Listen here at 11 AM EST/8AM PST and 11 PM EST/8 PM PST.
Intro
SOB x RBE & Shoreline Mafia – “Da Move”
Smokepurpp & DJ Flippp – “Guap”
Young Nudy
Young Nudy – “Sherbert”
Young Nudy – “Middle FIngers”
Young Nudy – “Yeah Yeah”
Yakked Out Youngin’ & Ackrite
Free Ackrite – “Touchdown” feat. T.F & Enimal
Free Ackrite – “Gang”
Free Ackrite – “Refund”
M A E S T R O
M A E S T R O – “She Wanna” feat. Rich The Kid
David Gammill & M A E S T R O – “Crystals”
M A E S T R O – “Which One Which”
Trippie Redd – “Forever Ever” feat. Young Thug & Reese LAFLARE.