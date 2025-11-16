Yungblud Abruptly Cancels the Rest of His Tour Dates in 2025 After Doctor’s Orders

Terrible news strikes for Yungblud fans hoping to still catch him on tour this year. Recently, he posted on his Instagram story (captured by TMZ) to reflect on the wild, eventful year he’s had. However, when heading back home and getting looked at after being on the road, doctors grew concerned. Consequently, the marathon touring schedule he’s been on has to abruptly come to an end.

“This year has been truly unbelievable and I feel so lucky and honoured from everything that has happened. This week when I got home off the road, and went to have some tests done (like I usually do) and my voice and blood tests have raised some concerns. I have been ordered by my doctors to take a break from touring until the end of the year,” Yungblud writes.

Admittedly, the British rocker says that he would usually keep going until the wheels fall off. However, he looks at this health scare as a real wake-up call. “It is my nature to run and run until I run myself into the ground without giving a f**k about anything apart from the music and you guys,” he adds. “But this time I’ve been told I have to take it seriously and I can’t f**k around.”

This cancellation leaves quite a few cities without a show to attend. Philadelphia, Cleveland, Washington, Mexico City, and Latin America are all unfortunately on the cutting room floor. Ultimately, Yungblud sees this as a long-term investment. He’ll cut a few different shows in order to be better in the long run.

“I don’t want to do any lasting damage to myself. We are on a journey that I want to last forever. I understand that some of you will be frustrated,” he says. “I just want you to know that this is so hard for me to do but I promise I will make it up to you.”

Currently, Yungblud is working on refunding all US tickets. Moreover, he’s making a few concessions to truly go above and beyond for those who couldn’t see the show. “If you sign up with an address at the link, I will send you a gift. I never take anyone’s love, support, or energy for granted,” he continues. “You know you are everything to me. But I need this time. USA, I will see you next year. Mexico and (Latin America), we are already looking into my own shows down there that will be more affordable for next year too. It’s gonna be unbelievable. I can’t wait.”