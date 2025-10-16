Yungblud Builds a ‘Dead or Alive’ Supergroup With Some Interesting Picks

Yungblud is certainly a student of classic rock music, and he recently proved by putting together a “dead or alive” supergroup of some of the most prestigious musicians to ever live.

During an appearance on the Lipps Service podcast with drummer Steve Lipps, Yungblud was presented with the idea of choosing who he’d want in his band, if he had the chance to pick anyone, living or deceased, to perfomr with, and, without missinf a beat, he started by sayin that the person he would pick, “100 percent,” is Led Zeppelin’s late skinsman, John Bonham, on drums, “no question about it.” (Bonham was certainly an important person in the evolution of rock music, so I can understand this pick.)

Next up, Yungblud said he’d pick Gary “Mani” Mounfield from legendary English rock band the Stone Roses on bass, because “he’s got that funk that’s underrated,” and Johnny Marr of The Smiths because he’s “so melodic.” (Honestly, these two right here? Excellent picks.)

Another really solid pick Yungblud made is Adam Wakeman on keys. Wakeman is a multi-instrumentalist who was Ozzy Osbourne’s keyboardist and has also played with artists like Annie Lennox, Travis, Uriah Heep, and Deep Purple.

Apparently, Wakeman has been playing with Yiungblud, who chose him for the fictional supergroup “because I love him, and he makes me feel safe. Especially, in the past couple fuckin weeks of these massive performances we’ve done.” Yungblud went on to say that Wakeman has been “a rock to me” and is “such a chill guy in these high-pressure situations.” (Can’t argue with this.)

Rounding out the band, Yungblud chose AC/DC’s Malcolm Young on rhythm guitar, “because he’s such an underrated rhythm guitar player.” (It’s maybe a little predictable, but it makes sense.)

Finally, Yungblud said that he would do vocals alongside Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks and the late David Bowie “because fuck it.” (This is maybe where the whole thing goes a little bit off the rails for me, but you do you, fam.)

Personally, if I were Yungblud, and I had the opportunity to build my own supergroup of people to play with, I’d pick much younger, more relevant artists: Polyphia’s Tim Henson and Bring Me The Horizon’s Lee Malia on guitars, Sleep Token’s II on drums, Knocked Loose bassist Kevin Otten, and then Spiritbox vocalist Courtney LaPlante. But that’s just me.